ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

As The Conversation Around The Decriminalization Of Psilocybin Increases, What Can We Learn From The Cannabis Industry?

By Benzinga Contributor
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In May 2019, Denver became the first city to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms. Following this decision, cities across the nation received calls for decriminalization as people spoke of the vast therapeutic benefits they received from ingesting psilocybin. In 2020, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize and legalize psilocybin for therapeutic...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

'Weed Like Change': A Sustainable Campaign To Regenerate Cannabis Industry By Maintaining Living Soil

Weed Like Change, a campaign designed to offer a more sustainable vision seeks to raise cannabis consumer awareness around sun-grown regenerative cannabis. “Weed Like Change is bringing attention to a group of cannabis producers that care about what you put in your body, as well as how cannabis impacts nature and society,” said Zee Handoush - the owner of 7 Stars in Richmond, California. “We are proud to support that effort.”
RICHMOND, CA
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Sales In US Plunge As Recreational Biz Bounces Back, Analyst Opines On Ways To Build Market Resilience

Federal legalization of cannabis seems to be moving slowly. However, states are lifting their bans on both medical and recreational marijuana one by one. So far 19 states, including D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana. Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Pablo Zuanic took a closer look at five US medical markets’ trends in his recent note, where recreational marijuana is legal.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Hamburg Launched Partnership To Ease the Burden On Medical Marijuana Patients And Doctors

The project, known as “Pain Initiative Cannabinoids 2021”, is a crucial development in advancing the German cannabis industry. The German government enacted the “Cannabis as Medicine” law in March 2017 with the objective of making medical cannabis accessible to patients with chronic pain as a treatment for their symptoms. While this was a bold step forward for Europe’s largest economy, doctors still face burdensome obstacles when prescribing medical marijuana to their patients.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Benzinga

New Optimi Supply Agreement: Psilocybin For Phase 1 Trial On Microdosing For Wellbeing, No Hallucinogenic Effects

Canadian psychedelics company Optimi Health Corp. OPTHF signed a supply agreement with the Bloom Psychedelic Therapy And Research Centre, a Calgary-based provider of psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions. Optimi is a homegrown supplier of GMP psilocybin and functional mushrooms aiming at producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations as well as...
HEALTH
Benzinga

PharmaTher Receives Notice Of Allowance For U.S. Patent Covering Ketamine For Parkinson's And Motor Disorders Treatment

Ketamine pharmaceuticals provider PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF has been granted a Notice of Allowance by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its “Compositions and Methods for Treating Motor Disorders” patent, intended to cover potential ketamine treatment of Parkinson’s disease and motor disorders causing involuntary or uncontrollable body actions.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Nextleaf Launches Glacial Gold CBD 3:1 Vape

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L, a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts including vapes and oils, launched its new CBD 3:1 vape under the prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold. The company's technology stack enables the transformation of industrial hemp biomass into CBD distillate purified to be free of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
58K+
Followers
147K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy