Auburn men's tennis coach Bobby Reynolds has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the Tiger tennis program through the 2025 season. "Thank you to our administration for believing in and seeing our vision of a tennis program and giving us the support in the transition we've undergone over the past couple years in building a program and brand the way we envisioned it," Reynolds said of the extension. "It's a credit to the success our entire program has worked to build, and it provides another level of security for the recruits who are very interested in spending their college careers at Auburn and want to make the best long-term decision."

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO