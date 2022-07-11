July 2022 Mugshots

(Sullivan, IN) – A Mount Carmel man was arrested on multiple charges in Sullivan County yesterday. According to reports, a Sullivan County Officer saw the driver head off the roadway into the grass. Authorities also report that the car had earlier run off the roadway into a ditch, and had flipped on its side before coming back to an upright position and continuing down the road. Twenty-eight-year-old Devan Twitchell of Mount Carmel was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with a Child Present, two counts of Neglect of a Dependent, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Recklessness, Reckless Driving, and Possession of Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sullivan County Jail. Two children were removed from the vehicle, and placed with the Indiana Department of Child Services for their safety.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO