Crawford County, IL

July 2022 Mugshots

Mt. Carmel Man Arrested in Sullivan County

(Sullivan, IN) – A Mount Carmel man was arrested on multiple charges in Sullivan County yesterday. According to reports, a Sullivan County Officer saw the driver head off the roadway into the grass. Authorities also report that the car had earlier run off the roadway into a ditch, and had flipped on its side before coming back to an upright position and continuing down the road. Twenty-eight-year-old Devan Twitchell of Mount Carmel was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with a Child Present, two counts of Neglect of a Dependent, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Recklessness, Reckless Driving, and Possession of Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sullivan County Jail. Two children were removed from the vehicle, and placed with the Indiana Department of Child Services for their safety.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
No Death Penalty For Suspect in Murder of a Terre Haute Police Detective

(Terre Haute, IN) – Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing a Terre Haute police detective. In July of last year, Shane Meehan was taken into custody after throwing a Molotov cocktail at an FBI office before shooting and killing 53-year-old Officer, Greg Ferency, who was an FBI task force officer. Without capital punishment on the table, Meehan faces up to life in prison if convicted. Meehan’s attorneys argued he did not qualify for the death penalty due to brain damage and mental illness.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Oblong Police Committee to Meet About Chief Replacement

(Oblong) – The future of the Oblong Police Department should become a bit clearer today. The Village of Oblong Police Committee is set to meet to figure out how to proceed following the announced retirement of Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey. During last week’s Oblong Village Board meeting, Pusey announced his retirement from the department. He has served as the Chief for twenty years. Pusey’s retirement will become effective on August 8th.
OBLONG, IL
Crawford County Among Those with COVID “High Community Level”

(Undated) — Crawford County is one of more than two dozen counties in Illinois now rated at “High Community Level” for COVID-19. According to the CDC, an additional forty-three counties are rated at “Medium Community Level.” They recommend the public take precautions such as wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions. To see the current breakdown of COVID-19 numbers from the CDC, check out the link below.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
Robinson City Council Meets This Evening

(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council has a busy but routine agenda for their meeting tonight. In “New Business,” the board will review and approve the purchase of a forfeited Honda Pilot, a one-ton dump truck bed replacement, a one-ton head gasket and high-pressure oil pump, as well as school zone and hospital signs. They will also look at hiring a full-time employee for the street department and an ordinance to amend the city code in regards to liquor licenses. They will also get a report from Resa Shaner regarding the Crawford County Development Association. The Robinson City Council meets this evening at 7 pm in the Council Chambers of the Robinson Community Center.
ROBINSON, IL
Oblong Residents Invited to Informal Brainstorming Meeting

(Oblong) – Oblong residents are invited to voice their opinion during a meeting tomorrow. The Oblong Village Board members will be hosting an informal meeting to gather the public’s input and suggestions for improvements to the community. The meeting will be held tomorrow at the Oblong Municipal Building in the large meeting room from 6:30 pm-8 pm.
OBLONG, IL
Senco Will Pick Up the Tab for School Supplies

(Undated) – A local construction company is working to make “Back to School” less stressful for parents. Senco Construction has announced a pair of “School Supply Shopping Days.” According to Senco, parents just need to come to the Robinson Walmart during the event, select their child’s supplies, and make their way to register #8 to checkout and Senco will cover the cost. The “School Supply Shopping Days” are set for Saturday, August 6th, and Saturday, August 13th from 5 pm- 7 pm. No RSVP is required.
ROBINSON, IL

