Lore City man, 67, sentenced to 4-6 years in prison for convenience store robbery

By Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 67-year-old man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint will spend at least four years in prison under a sentence imposed Monday by Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest.

Neil E. Timbers, of Gunn Road in Lore City, robbed a woman Nov. 24 at Sally's Hilltop Store, 1958 Post Boy Road, south of Newcomerstown.

"I wish this would have never happened," Ernest said. "I'm sure you wish it would have never happened," he told Timbers. "I absolutely know there's a victim out there who absolutely wishes she never had a gun pointed at her face."

Assistant county prosecutor Scott Deedrick said video of the incident shows Timbers pointing the gun directly at the clerk, who was alone in the store.

"At that point, she refuses to provide him any money and basically indicates she is going to call the police," he said. "And at that point, he just turns around and leaves.

"This has got to be the most frightening thing that's ever happened in her life. (She) was very matter-of-fact about it and indicated that ... he seemed hesitant. She didn't believe that he was fully vested in doing this, that she didn't think that she was in any immediate danger, and that she wasn't scared," Deedrick said. "This is just remarkable that she had that kind of strength of character and outlook."

He said he does not anticipate that the robbery will victimize the woman for the rest of her life.

"But objectively, the law views it as some of the most serious conduct that is addressed in the law," Deedrick said. "I note that ultimately he somewhat begrudgingly indicated that he needed money, thought there wouldn't be trouble. When the clerk refused to give him money, he wondered if she was possibly armed and he fled."

Timbers pleaded guilty to robbery on May 17. He was originally indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, which carried a firearm specification. The specification, if found applicable, would have meant a mandatory three-year prison term.

On May 17, Ernest amended the indictment to robbery and dropped the gun specification at Deedrick's request. At the time, the prosecutor said his request was based on reviewing a video recording of the incident and discussing it with the victim.

Deedrick and defense attorney John Watters, II described the crime as a "monumental and colossal mistake."

Timbers called the robbery the biggest mistake of his life.

"It's just a spur-of-the-moment thing that I did," Timbers said. "Honestly, when she said 'No,' about the money, I almost thanked her, which would mean I could just leave ... and hope this goes away.

"It was a bad mistake and I hope I didn't scare the bejesus out of her," he said. "I'm glad she didn't suffer as much as many people would or could."

Watters asked the judge to give his client probation and a suspended prison term. The attorney said the defendant suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension and chronic back pain due to a degenerative spine. He has a heart pacemaker. He said Timbers takes up to two dozen medicines daily. He noted that Timbers did not harm any person or property.

Timbers' sentence could be extended by a maximum of two years by the Ohio Department of Corrections and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

His parole may last up to two years after his release from prison. Ernest ordered Timbers to pay court costs. The judge gave him credit for 16 days already spent in the county jail. He ordered the defendant to have no contact with the victim.

Deedrick recommended the four- to six-year sentence.

Ernest said that while Timbers showed geniune remorse and is unlikely to re-offend, the crime warranted a prison sentence.

"This can't come as a surprise to you, at all, that if you walk in someplace, point a gun at them, demanding their money — whether they give you the money, whether or not they were frozen in fear, or didn't take you seriously, it doesn't matter," the judge said. "You did that. You pointed it. And you put them in that vulnerable situation of losing their life over some cash at Sally's Hilltop Store."

Ernest denied Timbers' request to delay his sentence until he could return his rented car and put into storage the camper that served as his home.

The judge said Timbers should have made arrangements before sentencing. He ordered that the defendant be taken immediately after Monday's hearing to the county jail to await transport to prison.

Timbers was on probation for aggravated menacing at the time of the robbery.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

