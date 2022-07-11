ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Sexual battery trial delayed for Topeka High music instructor

By Melissa Brunner
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The trial for a Topeka High School music teacher is delayed. Salvador Cruz was to appear Monday on misdemeanor sexual battery and battery charges. However, court...

