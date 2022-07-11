ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oak Ridger

Look for your property tax bill in the mail; due Aug. 31

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 2 days ago

City of Oak Ridge residents can expect their property tax statements to arrive in their mailboxes this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eZJE_0gbuptqY00

In accordance with state law, property tax notices are mailed to the property owner at the address on file with the state of Tennessee as of Jan. 1, 2022. Because of this, some property owners may not receive a statement, a situation normally explained as part of the property closing process. Failure to receive a notice of taxes due does not relieve the property owner of the obligation to pay or provide relief for late payments, according to the city news release announcing the mailing of the bills.

Property owners who do not receive their property tax statement by July 31 should call (865) 425-3404 and ask for DeDe, the city’s tax specialist, or look up how much they owe online in order to pay on time. Property tax information can be found online through the city’s website at OakRidgeTN.gov.

Property owners have until Aug. 31 to pay their property taxes without interest or penalty. On Sept. 1, interest will begin to accrue on the account.

Payments can be made online, at the Utilities Business Office (UBO) located at 200 S. Tulane Avenue, or by mail at P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831. Payments made with a card, in person or online, will incur a 2.75% fee. The fee for payments made by eCheck will be $1 per $5,000. These fees are assessed to offset the transaction cost incurred by the city.

For more information, call the Tax Specialist line at (865) 425-3404.

Comments / 1

Related
WBIR

Developer purchases entire block of Cumberland Avenue businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Nick McBride, the Knox County register of deeds, said he wouldn't be surprised if a new development springs up between 19th and 20th Street on Cumberland Avenue soon. "Cumberland Avenue seems to be making a transformation," McBride said. "We've seen lots of developments where developers and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

How to get a neighborhood sign

There are more than 120 neighborhoods in Knoxville and each one wants some type of recognition. One of the most visible ways to welcome visitors and brag about the community is a neighborhood sign or two. The process of designing, building and placing signs at the entrances to a neighborhood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Property Taxes#Income Tax#Dede#Ubo#P O Box 1#Tn 37831
WATE

Find treasures at Loco Monday Market in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Mondays just got a little more exciting in Loudon County. Every Monday from now until early January, you can head over to the Loco Drive-In Movie Theater for the Monday Market. Vendors at the new flea market sell food, arts and craft, household items, jewelry, collectibles, and much more. If you are looking to become a vendor at the Monday Market, it only costs 10 dollars for a 10×10 space.
LOUDON, TN
WATE

Maryville man want contractor to return his money

A Maryville man who won a civil lawsuit against a heating and air contractor has yet to collect any money. The court ordered the contractor to pay nearly $3,000 after a police investigation found fraud had been committed.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Salvation Army of Sevierville wants to stuff a bus

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Groups that give away school supplies said more families are calling and asking for help. The Salvation Army of Sevierville said they’ve fielded several calls from single parents and grandparents who’re taking care of children and need help with school supplies. The Salvation Army...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville man looks to return hero’s plaques

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County man said he found something in his mom’s garage after she passed and now he wants to return it, but doesn’t know who the owner is. Jim Carey said his mother passed a few years ago, and now he was trying...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Christmas in July at Maryville’s million dollar thrift store

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s Christmas in July through July 16 at the Blount County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Maryville. The first day alone, July 5, brought in $5,000 in sales. It’s not surprising to hear that this thrift store is thriving year-round despite the pandemic, despite inflation.
MARYVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Six Tennessee cities among nation’s “sweatiest”

Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study. In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th. Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city. The study,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy