ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson's replacement as Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister will be announced on September 5

By Henry Dyer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzsWw_0gbupiNn00
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
  • Boris Johnson's successor as leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister will be announced September 5.
  • The contest to succeed Johnson will take place over the summer over two stages.
  • Tory MPs will whittle down the 11 candidates to 2 in the next 10 days, then the party membership will elect a leader.

Boris Johnson's replacement as leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister will be announced on September 5, Sir Graham Brady has announced.

Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, said that nominations would open and close Tuesday, July 12, and require Tory MPs to receive the backing of 20 colleagues to be able to stand in the first stage of the contest.

Eleven candidates, including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignations began the collapse of Johnson's government, have announced their intention to stand.

Brady said candidates must get at least 30 votes in the first ballot, expected to occur Wednesday, with a second ballot eliminating more candidates to occur Thursday.

Once the 11 candidates are eliminated down to the final two, the contest's second stage will poll the Conservative Party membership on who should take over from Johnson in Downing Street.

Brady said the result would be announced on September 5. Johnson is then likely to formally resign as prime minister within 24 hours, and his successor will take over and form a new government.

The first survey of Conservative party members by the blog ConservativeHome places Penny Mordaunt, a trade minister who previously served as defence secretary, as the members' favoured successor.

Conservative party donor Dr. Maurizio Bragagni told Insider he was backing Nadhim Zahawi, the newly appointed chancellor, hailing him "a profound Conservative believer, a person that has a clear mind on what Brexit is", and praising his background as a businessman.

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat is expected to have his formal campaign launch Tuesday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin warns against adding 'any more fuel to this inflation fire' as Biden calls report on record-high June price increases 'unacceptably high' and Nancy Pelosi says 'I think we’re peaking'

Key Democratic centrist Joe Manchin responded to the latest report of record-high inflation and warned against adding 'any more fuel to the fire,' as President Joe Biden tried to point to declining gas prices in recent weeks. The two men and other DC powerbrokers were commenting on the 9.1 percent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Prime Minister#The Conservative Party#Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Ex-minister Michael Gove dismisses criticism of him as a snake

Former cabinet minister Michael Gove has brushed off accusations from a Downing Street source who last week described him as a "snake". A No 10 insider criticised Mr Gove for telling Boris Johnson to quit. Mr Gove - who was sacked as levelling up secretary for urging the PM to...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian party proposes replacing Putin's title of 'president' with an old Russian word for ruler

Putin's title should be "ruler," not "president," a pro-Kremlin Russian party has argued. State media reported Sunday that Russia's Liberal Democratic Party proposed the archaic "pravitel." It's not the first time Russian politicians have flirted with abandoning "president." A Pro-Kremlin Russian political party called for Vladimir Putin's title to change...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

547K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy