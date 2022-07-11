Boris Johnson's replacement as Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister will be announced on September 5

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Boris Johnson's successor as leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister will be announced September 5.

The contest to succeed Johnson will take place over the summer over two stages.

Tory MPs will whittle down the 11 candidates to 2 in the next 10 days, then the party membership will elect a leader.

Boris Johnson's replacement as leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister will be announced on September 5, Sir Graham Brady has announced.

Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, said that nominations would open and close Tuesday, July 12, and require Tory MPs to receive the backing of 20 colleagues to be able to stand in the first stage of the contest.

Eleven candidates, including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignations began the collapse of Johnson's government, have announced their intention to stand.

Brady said candidates must get at least 30 votes in the first ballot, expected to occur Wednesday, with a second ballot eliminating more candidates to occur Thursday.

Once the 11 candidates are eliminated down to the final two, the contest's second stage will poll the Conservative Party membership on who should take over from Johnson in Downing Street.

Brady said the result would be announced on September 5. Johnson is then likely to formally resign as prime minister within 24 hours, and his successor will take over and form a new government.

The first survey of Conservative party members by the blog ConservativeHome places Penny Mordaunt, a trade minister who previously served as defence secretary, as the members' favoured successor.

Conservative party donor Dr. Maurizio Bragagni told Insider he was backing Nadhim Zahawi, the newly appointed chancellor, hailing him "a profound Conservative believer, a person that has a clear mind on what Brexit is", and praising his background as a businessman.

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat is expected to have his formal campaign launch Tuesday morning.