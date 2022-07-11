ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Ranking Iowa Hawkeyes’ kickoff times at Kinnick Stadium from worst to best

By Riley Donald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFiLM_0gbupXcg00

The Iowa Hawkeyes used to be the nation’s standard 11 a.m. CST kickoff as a Big Ten game to get the day underway. As things have changed, Iowa has produced a quality string of seasons and their games gain more traction. Thus, their kickoffs have drifted away from the early slot.

Personally, THANK GOODNESS, for that. Kicking off less and less games at 11 a.m. CST is one of the best things the Hawkeyes have had happen to them in recent memory. That time is just no good for a football game. That time slot needs to be strictly reserved for Northwestern hosting Rutgers in a game that is 38 degrees, misting, and sees more punts than first downs in the first half. True Big Ten fans, myself included, will subject themselves to that cruel and unusual torture, but no fan wants that time slot for their own team.

That said, there is a flurry of times we see Iowa kickoff at. They have their out of conference schedule, standard Big Ten games, an occasional Friday game, and one or two night kickoffs each season.

With it narrowed down to five different kickoffs, it is only right we rank the Hawkeyes’ best kickoff times from worst to best for fans. The rankings are based on a combination of time, fan activities, the atmosphere that time can produce, and even a little bit of tradition tossed in.

All of these times will be on the upcoming 2022 schedule so whether this ranking hits home or ruffles some feathers, everyone will have their chance to watch the Hawkeyes in their own personal prime time.

Any 11 a.m. kickoff regardless of opponent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGTgl_0gbupXcg00 Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Nope. Absolutely not. Do not schedule any more of these 11 a.m. kickoffs. While typically reserved for early season out-of-conference opponents like we will see with South Dakota State this fall, the Hawkeyes will occasionally catch a Big Ten matchup at 11 a.m. and that is just wrong. Iowa is too good of a program and draw to be in this slot. Plus, as a fan, it is just way too early to get up, get a good tailgate in, maybe have a beer or two, and get into Kinnick all by kickoff. Sure, you may get time after the game, but when the focal point of the day is the Hawkeyes' game, these early kickoffs should receive a permanent farewell.

Friday kickoffs, with an exception

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baAwD_0gbupXcg00 Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This was going to be No. 5, but as I mentioned, some tradition plays into this. If it was just a casual Friday like we saw last year when Iowa had to travel to Maryland in early October, it is by far the worst time to play a game. College football is meant for Saturdays and should stay as such. I get it, though. Schools like Maryland don't get national attention like Iowa and Iowa has to go play them at unfavorable times to allow them TV time. The only saving grace keeping this time slot from the cellar is the traditional Iowa-Nebraska game every Friday after Thanksgiving. You spend Thursday with the family, already have leftovers for the tailgate food, it's pretty much a Saturday anyways and we get to watch Iowa continue to play their part in pouring gas on Scott Frost's fire.

Out-of-conference night games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXiNE_0gbupXcg00 Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

So, I mean it's still a night game in Kinnick Stadium. You would be hard-pressed to find a better environment than that. It is one of the top atmospheres in the nation. That atmosphere should be saved for Big Ten heavyweight matchups. This fall Nevada comes to Kinnick for a 6:30 p.m. CST kickoff. What are we doing here? Come on. Stick this game at 2:30 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network. Don't overthink it.

Saturday 2:30 p.m. kickoffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEL4m_0gbupXcg00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

This is a sweet spot. Like the pot of honey, not too hot, not too cold. This one isn't too early and isn't too late. Great kickoff time. This lets fans set up outside Kinnick in the morning and get the grills fired up. Plenty of time to get the energy going and bring it into Kinnick. This is the Hawkeyes' standard kickoff time for most Big Ten games. It can occasionally get a primetime slot and be rocking as we saw with Penn State last year. The second half gets a sunset, it gets dark, the fans get louder. No complaints with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. This is a great slot for the ABC mid-afternoon game with national coverage.

Night game kickoffs at Kinnick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdkc6_0gbupXcg00 Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's over. No debate. Call it. There's no contest in what the best kickoff time at Kinnick Stadium is. It's the nighttime kickoff. It is mayhem inside Kinnick. Fans have had all day to get rowdy. The energy is at peak level. It is truly walking into a lion's den. They say patience is a virtue and that applies here. The wait all day might be long, but that is just more time to tailgate, soak up the atmosphere, and when you walk into that stadium for a night time kickoff, the wait is more than worth it. [listicle id=6040] Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7 Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

1

1

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes Add Kahlil Tate to '23 Class

An Iowa victory against Wisconsin feels good for Hawkeye fans even if it happens in July instead of November. They can thank Kahlil Tate for the summer fun. The Class of 2023 Chicago Kenwood safety announced his Iowa verbal commitment Tuesday morning. Wisconsin was the other finalist after he officially visited both Big Ten West rivals last month.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Hawkeyes player helps woman change tire on the side of I-35

Tina Gunn was traveling from Minnesota back to Nebraska with her sons over the weekend when her tire fell flat on an I-35, just north of Story City. Zach Twedt, a linebacker for the Iowa Hawkeyes, said he was traveling to Iowa City when he saw her car parked on the side of the road and got out to help.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
Inside The Hawkeyes

4-Star JP Estrella High on Hawkeye Basketball

An important chapter in JP Estrella's recruitment process will be authored later this month with scheduled official visits to Iowa and Duke. Based on college basketball hierarchy, the Blue Devils would seem like heavy favorites. While the four-star forward from Wolfeboro (NH) Brewster Academy and the Middlesex Magic AAU program...
IOWA CITY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

University of Iowa program prepares Iowa EMTs for RAGBRAI

A University of Iowa program is training paramedics along this year’s RAGBRAI route on how to prepare for bicycle-related injuries. The Simulation in Motion (SIM-IA) program launched its first training session for emergency service providers in Sioux City this week. Program advisors guided local EMTs through emergency simulations –- like heat exhaustion or head injuries – that they might encounter when cyclists ride through their town.
SIOUX CITY, IA
thefabricator.com

Sub-Zero Group to open $140 million Iowa factory

Kitchen appliance manufacturer Sub-Zero Group, based in Madison, Wis., has announced plans to open a new production facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The $140 million, 400,000-sq.-ft. plant, scheduled for completion in mid to late 2023, is expected to create 192 jobs. The manufacturer currently operates factories in Fitchburg, Wis., and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinnick Stadium#Tv Time#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes#Northwestern
KCRG.com

Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gas prices continue to drop both nationally and locally, according to AAA. In a post on AAA’s website, the organization said the dip in the national average comes despite a slight rise in demand, likely due to recent holiday travel. The national average is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Zach Johnson Celebrating His Open Anniversary This Week

They call the old course at St. Andrews, Scotland the birthplace of golf. Winning The Open Championship here is one of the most sought-after wins on the PGA Tour. Just ask Cedar Rapids, Iowa native Zach Johnson. Seven years ago, Johnson beat the course, the weather, and the field for his second major golf title.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Appliance Manufacturer Announces $140 Million Iowa Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Wisconsin manufacturer of high-end kitchen appliances...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

A few showers and storms possible tonight into Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through the area during the day on Monday, bringing the threat for some scattered showers or storms. That chance begins overnight, though slight, and continues until the front clears the area by late afternoon on Monday. A few of these storms could be strong or even severe, with an incidence of gusty winds possible. That chance is quite slim, though. Expect a muggier night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, and highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

What are these black and white stripes about on the I-74 bridge?

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Drivers going across the I-74 Bridge recently might have noticed new lines on the road within the past month or so and wonder what they are. News8 spoke with Clayton Burke, a Traffic Safety Engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, about what the new lines mean and how they affect drivers.
TRAFFIC
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes $8.3 million industrial sale in Iowa

Stan Johnson Company completed the sale of a single-tenant industrial building leased to Dieomatic Incorporated, a subsidiary of automotive supplier Magna International, in Montezuma, Iowa. The 194,267-square-foot manufacturing building is located at 403 S. 8th St. in Montezuma. Rob Gemerchak of Stan Johnson Company represented the seller, a New York-based...
MONTEZUMA, IA
KCJJ

Father of UI basketball commit dies two days after accident that left family injured

The father of a University of Iowa women’s basketball commit has died two days after being injured in a car accident that also injured his wife and two children. WLKY-TV in Louisville reports Trey Jones succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. Jones, his wife Amy, and the couple’s two children, daughter Ava and son Creek, were all injured when they were hit by an impaired driver on a Louisville sidewalk Tuesday night. The family, who lives in Kansas, was in town for a basketball tournament in which Ava was playing. Just days earlier Ava had committed to play basketball for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man to receive settlement for wrongful arrest

A Coralville man who lost his apartment and job due to a reported wrongful arrest will receive a settlement from the cities of Iowa City and Coralville for damages. The Gazette reports that Anthony Watson sued the two cities as well as Iowa City officer Travis Graves and Coralville officer Jeff Reinhard for negligence, false arrest, false imprisonment, and other allegations.
CORALVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Trucking Company Faces Lawsuit For Stealing From Drivers

An Eastern Iowa trucking company could be facing a lawsuit after alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. An article in Iowa Capital Dispatch says that the lawsuit alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids and an affiliate JMS Transportation signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies. In these contracts, they allegedly specified that wages that will be paid to contracted drivers were to be based on a “copy of the rated freight bill” that documents the fees JMS collected from companies that were using the transportation services.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy