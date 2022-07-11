Woonsocket police identify man pulled from Blackstone River

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A police chase led to a crash in Cranston Tuesday with the suspect then hiding in a pond before being arrested. Video shared with ABC 6 News showed the aftermath of that head-on collision just after 5 p.m. on Lakeside Drive. Angelica Acker, a neighbor...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said a 56-year-old man barricaded himself with an AR-15 gun inside a home in North Providence. Police responded to Stephanie Drive just after 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot. When they arrived, a man barricaded himself inside the Stephanie Drive home.
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Shell casings were found near a New Bedford park Tuesday night. New Bedford police responded just after 7 p.m. to the area of South Second and Howland streets. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed nearly half a dozen police cruisers near Monte’s...
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car crashed into the woods off of Route 24 south early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. Traffic is not being delayed on the southbound side, but traffic is slowed down northbound. ABC 6 News has reached out to Massachusetts State...
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is accused of stealing a flag from outside of a Barrington home nearly two weeks ago. The incident happened on July 1 on County Road. Barrington police shared a video on Facebook that appears to show a man taking the flag out...
WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Westerly police identified the man who was killed in Tuesday’s motorcycle crash. Police said that the crash victim was identified as Bryan Bailey of Westerly. An officer saw Bailey and another motorcycle driver take off from a parking lot onto Atlantic Avenue just after...
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Newport police are searching for a man accused of stealing a bicycle. The department said that the man was seen on camera stealing the bike off of a resident’s front porch. Anyone who has more information about the identity of the man should contact...
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man that attempted to hide in a pond during a police chase appeared in court Wednesday. Yohnni Tetreault, of Cranston, is facing the following charges:. Failure to stop in accident resulting in injury. Possession of marijuana (over two ounces) Resisting arrest. Reckless driving/eluding...
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Tiverton police said a man is critically injured after crashing into a tree last week. Police and Tiverton Rescue responded just after 9:50 p.m. to Crandall Road on Friday. An Acura, driven by 24-year-old Austin Mediros, was travelling north on Crandall Road in the area...
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash on Route 4 in East Greenwich early Wednesday morning. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 4 south at the lane merge. Four cars were involved, according...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted a Providence man in connection to a murder that happened in February. Neronha said that 36-year-old Derek Sheppard was charged with one count of murder, one count of discharging a firearm while...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said that a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence caused delays and an injury Wednesday morning. The department said that the crash blocked the two left lanes on the northbound side near exit 22. Traffic was backed up 16 minutes between Thurbers Avenue and the scene of the crash.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence police said Tuesday they arrested a Smithfield man accused of stabbing a 57-year-old man outside Shaw’s market last month. The stabbing happened on June 24 on Smithfield Road. Col. Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. said Todd Belovitch stabbed Charles Hoyt in the stomach...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown Police Department is looking to identify two people accused of slamming into a pole and taking off. Police said that they believe the pair hit and damaged a light post on McConnell Court at about 11 a.m. Monday. Investigators believe that...
BOSTON — A Lawrence man is under arrest for allegedly assaulting two construction workers and carrying a handgun at an MBTA parking garage on Tuesday, according to authorities. Transit Police say shortly before 1:00 p.m., they responded to a 5th floor parking garage at the MBTA’s South Station bus...
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Portsmouth man charged in connection to white supremacist flyers posted in East Providence is set to appear in court Tuesday. Stephen Farrea, 32, was charged with obstruction of an officer in execution of duty and for violating a city ordinance posting signs to poles.
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A Coventry man was sentenced up to 15 years in prison Monday for a shootout with Attleboro police nearly four years ago. Eric S. Lindsey, 45, pleaded guilty to armed assault with intent to murder, breaking and entering during the daytime, possession of a high capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and two counts of carrying an illegal firearm.
HINGHAM, Mass. — A missing 15-year-old girl from Hingham has been located. Police sought the public’s help in finding Carleigh Kachel, who had not been seen since leaving home Tuesday night. She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said...
Comments / 0