STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three teens died in a horrific crash on Sunday night on Hylan Boulevard in Pleasant Plains, police confirmed. The deceased, a 15-year-old boy and two girls ages 15 and 16, were passengers in a Ford Mustang driven by a 16-year-old boy. The driver is in critical, but stable, condition at Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO