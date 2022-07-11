ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairless Hills, PA

Falls Township job fair set for July 27

By Lower Bucks Times
 2 days ago
Falls Township is hosting a free job fair on July 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westaby Hall in the Fairless Hills Fire Department, 425 Hood Blvd. in Fairless Hills. The job fair will feature several hundred career opportunities from more than...

Fairless Hills, PA
TruMark Financial donates $7,500 to United Way

TruMark Financial Credit Union recently donated $7,500 to United Way of Bucks County as part of its community outreach initiative, Concern for Community. The initiative was launched by TruMark as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each month, it selects different organizations to receive resources needed for their clients. “During...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Philadelphia says it’s no longer mixing recycling and trash, but residents have doubts about the process

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. A year and a half after Philadelphia temporarily suspended separate collection, officials say recycling is no longer being mixed with trash. But many residents reported seeing it throughout the spring and even this summer, according to multiple anecdotes and an informal survey by Billy Penn and Green Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hampton Times

SCORE Bucks County offering webinars in July

SCORE Bucks County is offering two free webinars this month in a continued effort to keep the local business community informed. “What Accounting Services Should an Accountant Provide a Small Business?” takes place July 12. Led by certified public accountant Kevin Fischer, the session will help attendees vet potential accountants. Fischer will share key elements used in determining a company’s profitability and help business owners determine the criteria needed to make difficult decisions related to business finances, debt management and hiring. He’ll discuss: the differences between effective and ineffective accountants; types of services that accountants typically provide; the general direction of accounting and the CPA profession.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENTON, NJ
Langhorne, PA
