Falls Township job fair set for July 27

SCORE Bucks County is offering two free webinars this month in a continued effort to keep the local business community informed. “What Accounting Services Should an Accountant Provide a Small Business?” takes place July 12. Led by certified public accountant Kevin Fischer, the session will help attendees vet potential accountants. Fischer will share key elements used in determining a company’s profitability and help business owners determine the criteria needed to make difficult decisions related to business finances, debt management and hiring. He’ll discuss: the differences between effective and ineffective accountants; types of services that accountants typically provide; the general direction of accounting and the CPA profession.
