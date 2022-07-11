ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Why ‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah entered last-minute guilty plea in fraud case

By Caroline Blair, Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Jen Shah’s attorney revealed the reason the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star entered a last-minute guilty plea in her federal fraud case.

“Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family,” Priya Chaudhry tells Page Six.

“Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” she explains.

“Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends and supporters,” Chaudhry adds of the mom of two, who shares sons Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19, with husband Sharrieff Shah Sr.

Jen, 48, pleaded guilty Monday when she appeared in front of US District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan federal court, reversing her previous not guilty plea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCGh5_0gbuoxqJ00
Jen Shah’s attorney tells Page Six why the “RHOSLC” star pleaded guilty in her federal fraud case.

Under a plea deal, the embattled Bravolebrity admitted her guilt on one count, conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, while the US attorney agreed to drop the other count against her, conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jen faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release. However, the plea agreement called for only 11 to 14 years behind bars and restitution of up to $9.5 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnfLg_0gbuoxqJ00
Shah appeared in Manhattan federal court Monday.

Prior to the second count being dropped, she faced 50 years in prison. Her sentencing is set for November.

The reality TV personality — who was spotted in the Big Apple with co-stars Meredith Marks and Heather Gay before her court appearance — apologized for her actions and admitted wrongdoing to the judge Monday. (She previously offered vehement denials both on “RHOSLC” and in court.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xov2v_0gbuoxqJ00
The Bravolebrity apologized for her actions and admitted wrongdoing to the judge.

“Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails,” she responded when asked what she did wrong, according to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press. “I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry.”

Jen also admitted her actions were “wrong and illegal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43n9eV_0gbuoxqJ00
Shah allegedly scammed hundreds of people out of money, targeting the elderly in particular.

Jen allegedly scammed hundreds of people out of money through a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Her March 2021 arrest was documented on “RHOSLC” Season 2.

Sources confirm to Page Six exclusively that Bravo cameras followed Jen leading up to her court appearance Monday, though Season 3 technically wrapped production earlier this year. A trial was originally scheduled to begin in March and was then postponed to July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKRvl_0gbuoxqJ00
Sources confirm to Page Six that Bravo cameras followed Shah leading up to her New York City court appearance.

Jen said she was “fighting” the charges during the sophomore “RHOSLC” reunion, which aired in March.

“I will fight because No. 1, I’m innocent,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “And No. 2, I’m going to f–king represent every other person out there that can’t fight and hasn’t been able to.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’

Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
rolling out

This is how inmates sent off Bill Cosby when he left jail

Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Guilty Plea#Manhattan#Sentencing#Meredit
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Is “Too Embarrassed” To Speak With Teresa Giudice Since She Leaked Her Wedding Invite

I’ve been watching Ramona Singer from the dawn of Real Housewives of New York. And for the life of me, I can’t remember a time when she was actually embarrassed. We all know she has had plenty of embarrassing moments, but she seems to lack the self awareness to actually see her folly. And her […] The post Ramona Singer Is “Too Embarrassed” To Speak With Teresa Giudice Since She Leaked Her Wedding Invite appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Todd Chrisley, 53, of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Reveals Mom Nanny Faye, 77, is Battling Bladder Cancer As He And Wife Julie, 49, Beg Fans For Prayers After Their Conviction For Financial Crimes

Todd Chrisley’s mom, Nanny Faye, 77, is currently battling bladder cancer. She was diagnosed in fall 2021. Bladder cancer develops when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow and eventually develop into tumors. It is highly treatable when caught in the early stages of the disease.
CANCER
BET

YNW Melly Court Documents Allege Rapper Ordered Hit On His Own Mother

Rapper YNW Melly is now being accused of attempting to orchestrate the death of his own mother Jamie Demons-King. On Sunday (June 26), prosecutors in the murder trial of the incarcerated rapper, born (Jamell Maurice Demons), claimed they obtained proof of text message exchanges from Melly signing off on the killing of Demons-King, according to VIBE.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy