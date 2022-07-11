William Barr subpoenaed in Dominion election lawsuit



F ormer Attorney General William Barr has been subpoenaed in a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News .

The voting machine company filed to subpoena Barr, who served as then-President Donald Trump's attorney general from 2019 through 2020, according to the court docket for the case. Fox News pushed false accusations against Dominion, including claims the voting machine company rigged the 2020 election, to maintain viewers and make a profit, according to the Delaware Superior Court filing seeking $1.6 billion.

"The truth matters. Lies have consequences. Fox sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process," the company said in its complaint against Fox News.

Fox News expressed confidence that it will succeed in the litigation.

"We are confident we will prevail, as freedom of the press is foundational to our democracy and must be protected, in addition to the damages claims being outrageous, unsupported, and not rooted in sound financial analysis, serving as nothing more than a flagrant attempt to deter our journalists from doing their jobs,” a spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

A judge ruled last month the lawsuit can proceed after Fox's parent company, Fox Corp., tried to have the lawsuit dismissed.