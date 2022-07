Fleetwood Mac are in no way a metal band, and they've only occasionally dabbled in hard rock. Still, they've influenced the course of heavy music in their own subtle way. "I don’t know [Metallica’s] James Hetfield very well but he lives in Maui, and we were in an old antique store, and we got introduced," drummer Mick Fleetwood told MOJO in 2014. "It was just the two of us, and I said, 'Great meeting you,' the usual thing and he said, 'No, No, you don’t understand …' And I said, 'Why?' And he said [...] 'Fleetwood Mac is like, it.'" Hetfield then imitated the instrumental intro to 1970's "The Green Manalishi," a classic from the band's early era.

