Return of Blobfest Marks Sense of Normalcy, Familiarity for Phoenixville Residents

Blobfest revelers in front of the Colonial Theatre. Image via Tyger Williams, Philadelphia Inquirer.

After a two-year pandemic-induced break, Blobfest has returned in full force to the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville to the delight of its many fans, writes Mike Newall for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 23rd annual celebration of the cult 1958 science-fiction horror movie The Blob, which took place over the weekend, had something for everybody. Visitors got to enjoy the Tin Foil Hat Contest, take part in the Blob Ball, and, most importantly, hundreds of fans got to run out of the theater where the movie was filmed screaming and flailing as if the actual oozing space monster was right behind them.

The festival also included Blob 5K and 10K street races as well as an obligatory double feature of The Blob and The Man From Planet X at the Colonial.

For the residents, the return of the celebration dedicated to the area’s most famous alien invader brought back a sense of normalcy after two years of the festival taking place virtually.

“Everyone is so excited it’s back in person,” said Jennifer Carlson, executive director of the nonprofit that operates the Colonial Theatre and Blobfest. “People just want to get out and have fun.”