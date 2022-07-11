ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

What’s New at Kohl’s? Something to Discover

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RnFVe_0gbuo3wE00

Click here to read the full article.

Kohl’s, seeking to be more inclusive and relevant to consumers while hoping to reverse recent weak sales trends, is launching a merchandising format called “Discover @ Kohl’s.”

Kohl’s officials said Monday that Discover @ Kohl’s involves curating dozens of emerging, established and diverse-owned brands that are new to the retailer, and is a departure from the types of brands shoppers ordinarily identify with it.

More from WWD

Discover @ Kohl’s will be scattered in different seasonal areas throughout the stores, and this week is being introduced in 600 locations and on kohls.com for back to school. Discover @ Kohl’s will be changing quarterly, but from July through October, the concept will be in merchandise areas identified as Back to School; Get Outside for outdoor wear; Fall Family Fun for merchandise for family activities like camping, swimming or games, and For Women b y Women an assortment of women-owned brands.

“The experience is not only designed to inspire, intrigue and bring a new sense of exploration to Kohl’s, but it also contributes to our overarching efforts to modernize, transform and elevate our store and online experience for our customers,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer. “Discover @ Kohl’s has also given us the opportunity to partner with truly unique and emerging brands that are hard to find anywhere else, and brands customers will feel good about purchasing from. In fact, Discover @ Kohl’s has paved the way for us to introduce over 30 new diverse and women-owned brands just this year.”

Women-owned brands include Dare to Roam for travel bags and accessories and Packed Party for accessories. Black-owned brands being introduced include Human Nation, which offers gender-neutral apparel; PSK Collective for activewear made by female athletes, and Mixed Chicks hair care founded by Wendi Levy Kaaya and Kim Etheredge.

Among the brands for back-to-school are Ivory Ella, which through the sale of sweatshirts, T-shirts and other apparel, donates 10 percent of all its net profits to organizations like Save the Elephants. There’s also Yoobi, for colorful and unique school supplies, which donates a school supply item to a child in need in the U.S. for every item sold, and Teleties, which sells hair ties that double as stackable bracelets. Teleties donates a portion of its proceeds to Force, a nonprofit organization supporting those affected by hereditary cancers.

Aside from being in different areas of the store, Discover @ Kohl’s will maintain a presence by Kohl’s Amazon Returns, with a rotating assortment of gifts that give back, such as Our Gorongosa Coffee, a coffee program that donates 100 percent of its profits from every purchase to the Gorongosa Project in Mozambique, Africa. The project works with the Gorongosa community to create sustainable initiatives that benefit their communities, environment and economy.

Christie Raymond, Kohl’s interim chief marketing officer, said, “We’re also especially excited to offer our customers an enhanced shopping experience full of new brand discovery that will leave our customers feeling inspired and like they found something truly unique at Kohl’s.”

The retailer has searches out for a chief merchandising officer and a chief marketing officer to replace the interim slots.

Kohl’s also said Monday that it is boosting its offering of gender neutral and adaptive clothing and footwear to be more inclusive. As an example, the company is launching a partnership with Billy Footwear in time for the school year. Billy Footwear offers fashionable shoes designed with zippers that go along the side of the shoes and around the toe, and with uppers that can open and fold over completely. The foot can be placed in the shoe footbed unobstructed and the zipper-pull closes and secures the foot. For back to school, Kohl’s is offering new styles of gender-neutral kids apparel through its private label brands Jumping Beans, Sonoma Goods for Life and Tek Gear, and continues to introduce new gender-neutral styles through Little Co. by Lauren Conrad.

On July 1, Kohl’s ended a strategic review process examining alternatives for raising shareholder value, including exclusive talks to be sold with The Franchise Group. Instead of being sold, Kohl’s is now considering the possibility of monetizing store real estate and accelerated stock buybacks, among other alternatives.

But now with the strategic review ended, and less noise from activist shareholders concerned about Kohl’s financial underperformance compared to peers, management can focus more on the day-to-day operations and improving the merchandise presentation.

While now doing more philanthropically to give back to communities and through the Discover strategy becoming more inclusive and diverse with the merchandise mix, the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer is also looking for ongoing strategies — among them reflowing the mix in its stores, bolstering active and casual offerings, rolling out Sephora shops and adding new services and conveniences — to kick in and generate healthier sales. The retailer leans heavily on such big name brands as Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Champion, Wrangler, Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s, as well as such private labels as FLX and Sonoma.

In addition, Kohl’s has a plan to roll out small format stores, is testing self-serve return drop-offs and self-checkout, continuing to roll out self-serve stations for picking up online orders and already offers the ability to drive up and pick up packages and make Amazon returns.

Kohl’s first-quarter net sales and comparable sales decreased 5.2 percent to $3.47 billion, from $3.66 billion in the year-ago quarter, but the company expects to see improvement in the second half of this year. Last year, the company generated $19.4 billion in sales.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Vanguards Rebrands Aeron as Responsible and Transparent Knitwear Specialist

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Aeron, the womenswear fashion label from Budapest owned by Vanguards Group, will be repositioned as a responsible and transparent knitwear label, WWD has learned. An official announcement is expected on Monday, coinciding with the release of the brand’s pre-fall 2022 collection.More from WWDKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style MomentsBurberry Resort 2023Valentino Couture Fall 2022 The company has also tweaked the price points and created a new, A-shaped logo, brand identity, packaging and signature color: mimosa yellow. The new shade is meant to serve as a metaphor for “resilience, sensitivity and the expansion of one’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Natural-looking Gigi Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Fall Campaign

Gigi Hadid is the latest supermodel following Kate Moss, Naomi Campell, Irina Shayk, and her sister Bella, to star in Self-Portrait’s fashion campaigns. The glowy American Palestinian model appears in a series of images shot by Zoë Ghertner, documenting a usual day for Hadid in New York City, crossing Fifth Avenue at 49th Street in a beige tailoring ensemble, picking up dry cleaning in a classy lace dress, and waiting for a taxi while carrying the brand’s debut handbag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The New Brands Available at Ulta Beauty in 2022 So Far

Click here to read the full article. Some of the most popular beauty brands will soon be or are already available to shop at Ulta Beauty. The last year has marked a major one for the beauty store chain, which announced last summer it has teamed up with Target to open its own stores inside 100 Target stores.More from WWDMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the YearsAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 Additionally, major beauty brands such as Chanel Beauty and Fenty Beauty, among others, have announced in the last few months that their popular products will also...
MAKEUP
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nina#Adaptive Clothing#Wwd Kohl
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Adidas
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Walmart Checkout Line Karen Who Left TikTok Floored

Walking around the store, gazing at the newest merchandise can be fun. After all, there's always some newfangled product hitting the shelves. Seaweed-flavored Pringles, bacon soda, or canned bread, anyone? Sometimes the grocery aisles feel like a strange, magical world where anything is possible. Manufacturers can seemingly infuse any flavor into any food and cram pretty much anything into a can (except broccoli. You will never see broccoli in a can). Yes, the world is all sunshine and lollipops — and then it happens. You cross the threshold into the place that could suck the joy out of Elmo. You have entered the check-out line.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Walmart, Target Pull These Controversial Products from Shelves

A petition has been collecting signatures for over a year to have a certain product pulled from retailers’ shelves. According to Change.org, close to 115,000 signatures have been collected, which pales in comparison to the amount of money the company spends on advertising. This is not the first time...
NFL
CNN

Nobody likes self-checkout. Here’s why it’s everywhere

New York CNN Business — “Unexpected item in the bagging area.”. If you’ve encountered these irritating alerts at the self-checkout machine, you’re not alone. According to a survey last year of 1,000 shoppers, 67% said they’d experienced a failure at the self-checkout lane. Errors at the kiosks are so common that they have even spawned dozens of memes and TikTok videos.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy