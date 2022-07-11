ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta made a fact-checking AI to help verify Wikipedia citations

By I. Bonifacic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the Wikipedia community was when it came out that a US teen had written 27,000 entries in a language they didn’t speak. The episode was a reminder that the online encyclopedia is not a perfect source of information. Sometimes people will attempt to edit Wikipedia entries out of malice,...

Engadget

Meta reportedly tells managers to identify people for layoffs

Some Meta employees could lose their jobs as the company prepares for leaner times ahead. According to The Information, Maher Saba, Meta's VP for Remote Presence, has instructed managers to identify people on their team who "need support" by end of day on Monday. He also told the managers to "move to exit" poor performers "who are unable to get on track." Based on that wording, employees who get singled out will get the chance to redeem themselves, but since the company didn't respond to the publication's request for comment, it's not entirely clear what that means.
TechCrunch

Meta is dumping Facebook logins as its metaverse ID system

Next month, the company will be introducing a new type of login called a Meta account that will allow users to engage with products that previously might have required a Facebook account to use. At launch, users will be able to use their Meta account to sign up for and log in to the company’s Quest hardware, functionality that will come to other Meta devices in the future, the company says. Users can choose to link their Meta account to their Facebook and Instagram accounts as well, or not. Unlike Facebook accounts, users are free to have multiple Meta accounts, the company says.
The Independent

YouTube update will finally add picture-in-picture mode, letting people watch videos while doing something else

YouTube is finally adding perhaps its most obviously missing feature.A new update to the app will allow for a picture-in-picture mode on iOS, that will let people watch videos while doing something else with their iPhone.Apple has offered a picture-in-picture mode for years, and it has been embraced by most big video streaming apps. It means that the video can be shunted into the corner of the screen, allowing people to continue using their iPhone or iPad to do other things.But YouTube has long held out from offering it within its app. In recent months, rumours suggested it was coming,...
Engadget

Scammers are blackmailing restaurants across the US with one-star Google reviews

For the past week, a handful of high-profile and Michelin-starred restaurants from San Francisco to New York City have been targeted in an extortion campaign weaponizing Google reviews. It appears to be a coordinated effort: The restaurants receive a barrage of one-star reviews on Google — you know, the ratings that show up when you search for anything on Maps — and then the owners receive an apologetic email asking for a $75 Google Play gift card in order to stop the digital bombing.
Engadget

Amazon gave Ring footage to police without customer consent

As of July 1st of this year, Amazon has provided Ring footage to US law enforcement 11 times without user consent or a court order, according to a disclosure on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Democrat sent Amazon a letter last month with questions about the company’s policies related to Ring and its relationships with police. Amazon to the letter at the start of July.
itechpost.com

4 Ways To Edit PDF File

If you want to distribute files without the need to print them, then PDF is the way to go. This file format was designed to make sharing easier and secure, especially for those dealing with corporate data. For instance, if you want to share company information, doing so in PDF form will be ideal because it's easy to read but quite difficult to edit.
CNET

Boost Your Privacy by Changing These Browser Settings Right Now

Privacy is more of a priority than ever for browser developers, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and easiest ways to start is by adjusting some of your browser settings.
Vox

Vox and The Verge Collaborate on the Latest Season of Vox Media’s Award-Winning Land of the Giants Podcast

Land of the Giants, the Vox Media Podcast Network’s award-winning narrative franchise, today launched its latest season, The Facebook / Meta Disruption. Marking a collaboration between Recode by Vox and The Verge, the seven-episode season will tell the story of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, at a pivotal moment — both for the tech giant and for the billions of people who use its products. Hosted by The Verge’s deputy editor Alex Heath and Recode senior correspondent Shirin Ghaffary, the season will feature interviews with current and former employees and executives, from Meta’s top policy executive Nick Clegg and head of WhatsApp Will Cathcart to preeminent critics and tech leaders outside the company, like whistleblower Frances Haugen and Zynga founder Mark Pincus.
Engadget

Amazon knocks the Ring Video Doorbell down to $75 for Prime Day

Amazon has discounted most of Ring's Video Doorbells for Prime Day this year. The cheapest of the bunch is the 2020 Ring Video Doorbell, which is 25 percent off and down to $75. The upgraded Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $40 off and down to $160, while the latest model, the Video Doorbell 4, is $50 off and down to $170. While they all have some differences between them, each of these IoT devices do the same thing: let you see who's outside your front door at all times.
BGR.com

Twitter will now let you ‘unmention’ yourself to leave a conversation

Mentions on Twitter are something of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it’s an easy way to include a friend in a conversation or share content with someone else. On the other hand, if someone mentions your Twitter username even once in a conversation, you might receive notifications for responses that have nothing to do with you for hours or days. In order to solve this problem, Twitter is introducing a new “unmention” feature.
Engadget

Owlet's Cam 2 baby monitor uses AI to predict if a child is truly crying

Owlet is giving tired parents new tools they can use to (hopefully) get little bit more sleep than what they're getting with a baby in the house. The company has launched the Owlet Cam 2, which uses AI and machine learning to decipher sounds from the nursery and determine whether the baby is truly crying. It sends parents notification through the Owlet Dream App when it detects sounds, motion or crying from the baby's room. The camera can also send parents video clips of sound and movement that they can watch on their phone anytime.
idropnews.com

10+ Platforms to Download eBooks for Free

Whether you have a Kindle or you like reading on your iPhone or iPad, there's no doubt that reading digital books is a blessing in disguise. You can take hundreds of books with you without breaking a sweat or taking up any space from your bag. Of course, it's got its drawbacks. The first one is that digital books or eBooks are pretty expensive.
