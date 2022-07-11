Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several people were injured when a powerboat crashed into a paddleboat in Winnebago County and then fled the scene on Saturday, July 9. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat carrying 43 passengers was severely damaged when it was struck by a private 45-foot powerboat carrying seven people. The paddleboat was able to make it safely to the shore of the Fox River and several people on the paddleboat had some form of injury, the Sheriff’s Office says.
