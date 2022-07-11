Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) It seems like the most simple piece of advice: lock your car, but many still do not and it is costing them. Sergeant Paul Krock with the Manitowoc Police Department said, “Most of these crimes are crimes of opportunity. The person will find the vehicle door unlocked and enter the vehicle and take anything of value, anything they might be able to resell.”

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO