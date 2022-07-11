ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks & Sabres Could Orchestrate Offseason’s Biggest Blockbuster

By Shaun Filippelli
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because two teams find themselves sharing similar space at the wrong end of the standings, doesn’t mean both are there following the same organizational mandate. Take, for example, the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. While one is now welcoming the pain that will come alongside their active teardown, the other...

Comments / 2

 

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.
NHL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
ClutchPoints

Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency

The Colorado Avalanche have some tough decisions looming in the offseason. After winning the Stanley Cup, it was clear that the Avalanche weren’t going to be able to retain all of their talent. With Darcy Kuemper destined for free agency, the Avs have now made their decision on another one of its Cup winners. According […] The post Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Re-Sign Evgeni Malkin to Four-Year Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins officially have the squad back together. Despite reports that Evgeni Malkin was set to test free agency, the star forward is staying at PPG, signing a four-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh. Malkin's four-year deal totals $24.4 million, $6.1 million per season. The seven-time NHL...
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp

The New York Rangers made a big splash at the trade deadline in order to bring Andrew Copp to town. It was a move that immediately paid dividends, as he was a key contributor in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the expectation that Copp would re-sign with the Rangers this offseason, it […] The post Rangers make shocking free agency decision on trade deadline acquisition Andrew Copp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Progress Being Made Between Penguins and Malkin

It is certainly possible that Evgeni Malkin goes to free agency on Wednesdsay after failing to come to terms with the Pittsburgh Penguins on an extension. Talks between the team and the player reportedly haven’t gone well to date, with Malkin wanting more than three years on an extension and the Penguins hesitant to give him that. But, there might be good news on the Malkin front as reports have surfaced the two sides are at least closing the game.
thecomeback.com

NHL world reacts to shocking Evgeni Malkin report

Evgeni Malkin has played his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins after the team selected him No. 2 overall in the 2004 NHL Draft. In his 16-year career, he’s helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups and 16 consecutive playoff appearances. But it looks like Malkin could...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The major obstacle hindering East team from potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau

The clock is ticking for the Calgary Flames to secure the retention of star forward Johnny Gaudreau’s services, as they could soon lose the biggest selling point they have for Johnny Hockey, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. In exactly 48 hours, #Flames will lose the ability to offer Johnny Gaudreau an 8-year contract, which […] The post RUMOR: The major obstacle hindering East team from potentially landing Johnny Gaudreau appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
NBC Sports

Bruins CEO explains why team kept Cam Neely, Don Sweeney over Cassidy

In the Boston Bruins' organization, the buck stops with owner Jeremy Jacobs and his son, CEO Charlie Jacobs. But it appears the Jacobs family has put its full faith in Boston's president and general manager. That much seemed obvious when the Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy on June 6...
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Skating Consultants Have Been Key to Team’s Success

A bit of a common theme for some of the prospects and draft picks for the Tampa Bay Lightning is the scouting report comment “needs to improve his skating”. This is something that the Lightning organization isn’t too worried about, as they employ two of the top skating consultants in all of hockey, Barbara Underhill and Tracy Tutton. This tandem has been responsible for much of the skating improvement for many players in the organization, as well as being pioneers for women having a greater role in the coaching ranks of the NHL.
The Spun

Longtime NHL Star Officially Announces His Retirement

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith announced his retirement today after 17 NHL seasons. Keith debuted with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2005 and spent 16 seasons with the team before finishing his career with the Edmonton Oilers. A four-time All-Star, he won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman...
NHL

Derek Lalonde thrilled about new additions to Red Wings coaching staff

The Detroit Red Wings welcomed more than just nine prospects and a goalie via trade to the organization last week. Last Friday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and newly minted head coach Derek Lalonde announced Detroit hired Bob Boughner as an associate coach and Alex Westlund as a goaltending coach.
