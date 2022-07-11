SINGING WITH C: Mic Drop It Like Its Hot

Almost exactly 50 years ago, Roxy Music’s landmark self-titled debut album was unleashed upon the world. An enthralling admixture of heady, brainy art rock and sexy, danceable glam rock, Roxy Music (and Roxy Music) would have a massive influence on everything from electronic music to punk rock, disco, New Wave, and a host of other genres, scenes, and subcultures. At the same time, their swooning, crooning singer Bryan Ferry became an almost instant icon of sartorial, bespoke cool before going on to a long solo career when the band split up after 1982’s Avalon. With Roxy Music setting out on their first tour in more than a decade—and Ferry with a new solo EP, Love Letters, just out—we thought it a good time to catch up with Ferry.

MUSIC ・ 25 DAYS AGO