BOISE, Idaho — Located in what was once known as Boise's Warehouse District comes to a new dining and retail experience known as The Warehouse Food Hall. The new space, which opens Tuesday, features 11 different retail, food and beverage vendors giving everyone an option to find something that they like. From pizza to coffee, to bao buns, the new food hall has it all.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO