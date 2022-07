The battle between San Clemente Councilwoman Laura Ferguson and city management is heating up again, this time over whether she can review confidential records. Last month, Ferguson said when she tried to review a confidential personnel record, city staff refused to let her look at it alone, sitting an attorney from the city’s contracted law firm Best Best & Krieger to watch her as she reviewed the records.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO