ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Police: Murder-suicide in Boca Raton involved family on vacation

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZfC8_0gbumtNp00

Police said Sunday's deadly shooting in Boca Raton that claimed two lives involved a man who didn't have permission to be at a residence where several family members were planning to spend time on vacation.

At about 3:18 p.m., police said officers responded to a residence along the 5000 block of Northwest Third Terrace in reference to a shooting.

A neighbor reported that a victim was outside the residence and injured.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that the victim sustained head injuries from being struck with a firearm.

WATCH BELOW:

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Boca Raton

A second victim, a man whose name has not been released, also fled from the residence and said he was shot at by a gunman, who was a family member.

While at the scene, police determined that a third victim may have been inside the residence with the gunman, but the other two victims did not see the third victim while inside the home.

The Boca Raton police SWAT Team and the Boca Raton Police Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the home.

Police said crisis negotiators were unable to contact the gunman or the third victim.

WPTV
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a murder-suicide at a home in Boca Raton on July 10, 2022.

The SWAT Team then entered the home by breaching the front door of the residence.

Once inside, police found both the third victim and the gunman dead. Authorities said it appeared the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that several family members were traveling to Florida to vacation at the residence.

However, days prior to their arrival, the suspect was located inside the home and did not have permission to be there.

Authorities said it is unknown how long the gunman had been there. After being notified, a family member directed the suspect to leave the residence.

Police said the third victim was the first family member to arrive at the residence after the gunman was directed to leave.

Google Earth, WPTV
Two people were killed at a home on Northwest Third Terrace in Boca Raton on July 10, 2022.

At some point during her stay, the third victim — a woman whose name has not been released — was killed inside the residence.

When the other two victims arrived on Sunday, they said they could not get into the house, so they texted the female victim.

The second victim received a text back from the woman's phone, stating the side door was unlocked.

The other two victims entered the home with their luggage but were soon attacked by the gunman.

During this time, police said the first victim was able to flee the residence and seek help. The second victim was also able to escape when the gunman appeared to be distracted by his firearm, according to police.

Investigators said the motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Detective George Reilly at (561) 544-8660.

Police said the names of the gunman and victims are being withheld under the state's Marsy's Law.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER-SUICIDE: Why Is The Boca Raton Police Department Hiding Killer’s Name?

Boca Raton Police Also Hiding Names Of Officers Involved In Recent Shooting. But… PBSO Releases Name Of Deputy Involved In West Boca Shooting In Just Hours…. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It has been two days since the murder-suicide in the Strumlauf residence at 5500 NW Third Terrace in Boca Raton. Inexplicably, the Boca Raton Police Department continues to shield the identify of the killer — saying the identity would reveal the identities of the victims. Boca Raton Police officials claim releasing that information would violate Florida’s “Marsy’s Law” — a bizarre position. Marsy’s Law is designed to protect victims from being re-victimized. If the attacker is dead, there is no risk of that killer killing again.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

2 killed, 1 injured in murder-suicide in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A shocking crime over the weekend left one South Florida neighborhood on edge. Detectives are looking into an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead and another injured in Boca Raton. Officers responded to a home just after 3 p.m. Sunday. They said they found...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Northwest Third Terrace#Swat Team
Click10.com

Search for armed fugitives continues in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office saw...
DAVIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WPBF News 25

Juvenile charged in Boynton Beach shooting, 2 others arrested

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A juvenile is facing charges for his involvement in an overnight shooting in Boynton Beach. Boynton Beach Police Officers responded to the sound of multiple shots fired around Northeast 4th Street and Circle Drive South just before 1 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said someone approached...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy