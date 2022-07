After researching all 32 teams over the past two months, it’s time to find some hidden gems. So here’s a look at my top fantasy breakouts for 2022:. When looking for a potential breakout quarterback, I’m looking for a player with a high ceiling who ranks as a backup option in this year’s drafts. Tua Tagovailoa failed to make an impact over his first two seasons with Miami, but the Dolphins gave him an explosive top-tier WR1 (Tyreek Hill) over the winter. As a result, he now leads an offense with three excellent receiving options (Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki) plus a viable pass-catching back (Chase Edmonds). When adding Cedrick Wilson at wideout, Tagovailoa has the tools to outperform his price point in a big way in 2022. He is on a path to being a cheat QB1.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO