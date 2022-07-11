ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Discarded cigarette forces 95 Muskogee residents to relocate after apartment fire

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
Video: Discarded cigarette forces 95 Muskogee residents to relocate after apartment fire

The Highlights

  • 95 residents displaced
  • Temporary shelter set up at Muskogee Civic Center
  • Discarded cigarette ignited fire Saturday
  • Donations being accepted at Neighbors Building Neighbors

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A discarded cigarette on a third floor unit of the Greenleaf Apartments in Muskogee ignited the balcony, before rising to the attic and spreading throughout the building.

95 residents have been displaced by the fire, and the Muskogee County Housing Authority is working closely with Mayor Marlon Coleman in trying to help those affected find housing.

Many of those who have been displaced are elderly and disabled, further complicating the task of finding them safe, affordable housing as Greenleaf Apartments are subsidized housing.

Right now about 35 individuals are staying at an temporary shelter that has been set up inside the Muskogee Civic Center. Donations of food, pet supplies, and clothing have been pouring in since the community first learned of the need.

Mayor Coleman cautions those wanting to contribute financial donations to go the official website the city is using to raise money for housing and furnishings, Neighbors building Neighborhoods.

FOX23 spent time at the Civic Center on Monday talking with those who have lost everything, as well as those whose apartments may be inhabitable in the future.

However no one is being allowed to return to the building at this time. Yellow tape stretches across both entrances to the apartment complex at this time.

