Congress & Courts

Judge denies Steve Bannon's request to delay contempt of Congress trial

MSNBC
 2 days ago

www.msnbc.com

B M
2d ago

SEND HIM DIRECTLY TO JAIL.......FOR CONTEMPT. NO PASS , directly to jail. DONT need his TESTIMONY!!!!

DR for me
2d ago

Bye bye Bannon. No pardon this time. No executive privilege. Go right to jail. Maybe your cell mates will like your big mouth. See who you can impress in there.

MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Judge tells Lindsey Graham he must testify in grand jury probe

Last week, a special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference in Georgia issued subpoenas to several people close to Donald Trump — including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Almost immediately thereafter, the South Carolinian’s lawyers said Graham didn’t intend to honor the subpoena, dismissing the local investigation as “all politics.”
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Eric Swalwell warns not to expect much from Bannon's testimony

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has said he’s willing to testify in front of the January 6th committee now that former president Donald Trump has waived his claims of executive privilege. Rep. Eric Swalwell warns the committee to proceed with caution when dealing with Bannon. He explains why on American Voices with Alicia Menendez.July 11, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump Terrified Even His Truest Believers

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Donald Trump and his allies have dismissed the investigation into the insurrection as the...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

After Court Tosses Steve Bannon's Ploy To Blame His Lawyer, He Tries Repeating It Again LOUDER

Steve Bannon’s defense team slid into the holiday weekend with another round of wackassery in his contempt of Congress case. It started on Thursday, with a joint motion on jury instructions in which Bannon’s team reiterated that it intends to present a defense that someone, somewhere gave their client permission to give the January 6 Select Committee two big middle fingers and refuse to cooperate with a lawfully issued subpoena.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

