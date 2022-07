The inflation on grocery items has now reached 15% compared to a year ago, more than doubling the rate at the start of the year. Prices on several items have jumped 20%, and the price of facial tissue has jumped 32% as the grocery item with the highest price hike, according to a report from Numerator, a consumer-sourced data tracking website. Twelve other items have topped 20%, and five of the 10 items with the highest price hikes were beverages.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO