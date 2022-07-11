ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete’s Produce Farmer in West Chester to Retire After 20 Years of Providing Fresh Produce to Chester County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L58di_0gbulqlr00
Pete Flynn.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

Farmer Pete Flynn of Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester has planned to retire this fall after serving the county for the past two decades, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

Flynn, 64, has farmed the 110 acres of land owned by Westtown School since 1996 and has operated the popular farm market since 2000.  

He sells about a quarter million ears of corn each year, along with tomatoes, watermelons, pumpkins, zucchini, cucumbers, and much more fresh produce.  

“I have fun growing crops–it’s like magic,” said Flynn. “You take these seeds and put them in the ground and then in three months you get something tasty. It blows me away and never ceases to amaze me.” 

He plans to travel, yet he said he will miss the land and the people who are appreciative of Flynn and his employees’ hard work. The farm and its equipment will be auctioned on Nov. 12, although the farm market stand will remain—with a chance for another market to appear. 

“The school has valued a strong partnership with Farmer Pete Flynn for many years and we wish him the best,” said Kate Donnelly, Westtown School’s Director of Facilities. 

Read more about Pete Flynn in the Daily Local News.

