The big hole in the ground at 4th and Main is the underground garage and basement for the new Merrill Gardens project that is coming in 2023. Downtown will never look the same after this 7-story modern palace rises up. Bringing much-needed housing to downtown, the project is in the toughest phase it faces for sure. One question has been on everyone’s mind as they drive by. What the heck is all that water from?

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO