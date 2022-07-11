ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Woman driving in northwest Baltimore hears gunfire, realizes she was shot

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a woman realized she was shot after hearing gunfire while she was driving in northwest Baltimore...

foxbaltimore.com

Shore News Network

Man Grazed by Bullet in Baltimore Gunfire

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was grazed by a bullet during a shooting that took place early Monday morning. According to police, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, for a report of a shooting. “Once there, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Dead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police make arrest in murder of Maryland McDonald's employee

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man is under arrest in the May killing of a McDonald's employee in Gambrills, police said Wednesday.Ja'quan Green, 21, of Middle River, is charged with murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Britrain Marcelus Gray, Anne Arundel County Police said.Gray was shot about 4:45 a.m. May 13 at the fast food chain's location on Crain Highway in Gambrills. Officers called to the scene found Gray dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the restaurant.Based on their investigation, detectives believe the gunfire was not random but rather a shooting targeting Gray, who was working at the restaurant at the time it unfolded, police reported previously.Over the course of the past two months, detectives identified Green as the shooting suspect, police said. It was not immediately clear Wednesday what led authorities to zero in on the 21-year-old.Court records show Green is due in court on Aug. 10 for a preliminary hearing.While an arrest has been made in Gray's killing, investigators are asking anyone who has additional information about the case to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
GAMBRILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Baltimore, authorities said. About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-21 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body With Signs Of Trauma Found Inside Cherry Hill Building, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said. The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities. Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man wounded in shooting near Glen Burnie restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot in Critical Condition in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in Southwest Baltimore Saturday morning that left two in critical condition. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of West Fairmount Avenue. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:34 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 30, Shot While Driving In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.  She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man & Teen Wounded In Pair Of Monday Morning Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said. The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning. A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said. Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Serial robber sentenced to 12 years in prison for committing at least 10 armed robberies in Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MD—A serial robber has been sentenced to prison after committing multiple robberies throughout Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Marquis Moore, 35, of Baltimore, to 12 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for committing a series of armed commercial robberies and for brandishing a firearm … Continue reading "Serial robber sentenced to 12 years in prison for committing at least 10 armed robberies in Baltimore area" The post Serial robber sentenced to 12 years in prison for committing at least 10 armed robberies in Baltimore area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD

