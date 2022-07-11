Woman driving in northwest Baltimore hears gunfire, realizes she was shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed overnight. Officers were called to the 500 block of West Mulberry Street just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once there, police say they found a man who had been shot. He was taken...
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week’s deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection. The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of...
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was grazed by a bullet during a shooting that took place early Monday morning. According to police, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, for a report of a shooting. “Once there, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the area of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk Monday morning. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to investigators. The victim was pronounced deceased when he arrived at a local area hospital.
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man is under arrest in the May killing of a McDonald's employee in Gambrills, police said Wednesday.Ja'quan Green, 21, of Middle River, is charged with murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Britrain Marcelus Gray, Anne Arundel County Police said.Gray was shot about 4:45 a.m. May 13 at the fast food chain's location on Crain Highway in Gambrills. Officers called to the scene found Gray dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the restaurant.Based on their investigation, detectives believe the gunfire was not random but rather a shooting targeting Gray, who was working at the restaurant at the time it unfolded, police reported previously.Over the course of the past two months, detectives identified Green as the shooting suspect, police said. It was not immediately clear Wednesday what led authorities to zero in on the 21-year-old.Court records show Green is due in court on Aug. 10 for a preliminary hearing.While an arrest has been made in Gray's killing, investigators are asking anyone who has additional information about the case to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD – A woman driving her car through the Central Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore heard a gunshot and realized she had been struck by the bullet. She was able to driver herself to the hospital. According to police, Monday, at approximately 12:39 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers...
BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday night in Northeast Baltimore. The teen, identified as Tiya Adeshola Otuga, was found with a gunshot wound in the 2900 block of East 29th Street around 10:30 p.m. The teen was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died. This...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Baltimore, authorities said.
About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 500 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found the victim shot, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, but he did not survive, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-21 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said.
The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
A 76-year-old woman who was knocked to the ground by Baltimore County police officers during a service call was awarded $630,000 in a settlement reached Wednesday with the county, her attorney said. Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said Rena Mellerson will receive $630,000 and two guardians of children who were home...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police officer was arrested Wednesday and accused of selling drugs, ammunition and ghost guns to a biker gang. Prosecutors said he also used his position as a police officer to give the Maryland chapter of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club sensitive information about a murder case.
Police are still searching for a squeegee worker who shot and killed a driver during a confrontation last week in downtown Baltimore. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is disputing reports about a possible suspect. "There is not a person of interest. My office nor my communications office has not released anything...
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in Southwest Baltimore Saturday morning that left two in critical condition. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of West Fairmount Avenue. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:34 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 p.m. after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said. She was treated for an injury that is not considered life-threatening.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim was driving along the 3700 block of Oakmont Avenue when she heard gunfire and then realized she had been shot, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
A 35-year-old woman is accused of violently carjacking a security guard at Westfield Annapolis Mall early this morning, and fleeing to Glen Burnie before she was ultimately stopped. Anne Arundel County police responded at about 4:30 a.m. to Westfield Annapolis, where a security guard had been assaulted and pulled from...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people including a teen were hurt early Monday in a pair of shootings in Baltimore, authorities said.
The first shooting was reported about 12:42 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, according to police.
The condition of the victim was not immediately clear Monday morning.
A second shooting was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street, police said.
Officers answering that call found a 31-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm who was treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in either shooting was released.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in Baltimore. Police are asking the public to help located Keonte Cornelius Lee Green (14) 5’3, 110 lbs, He was last seen on Monda, at 3 pm in the Essex area wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
BALTIMORE, MD—A serial robber has been sentenced to prison after committing multiple robberies throughout Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel County. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Marquis Moore, 35, of Baltimore, to 12 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for committing a series of armed commercial robberies and for brandishing a firearm …
