WALLA WALLA COUNTY – Three separate fires in three days have kept firefighters across Walla Walla County busy. One person was transported to the hospital following a house fire Monday morning near the corner of Sage Road and Ray Boulevard in Burbank. When firefighters arrived around 7 a.m., they found a man lying on the lawn unresponsive, but breathing. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO