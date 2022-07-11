ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Ex-Greene County public defender sentenced for assault

By Richard Roman
cnyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Greene County public defender Anthony Pastel was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to felony assault charges. Pastel is accused of brutally beating his former girlfriend. On July 8, Honorable...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged groper released from hospital, charged

CITY OF HUDSON – The man who allegedly groped two women in the City of Hudson on Monday has been released from Columbia Memorial Hospital. He is identified as Jamar Beauford, 21, of Hudson. Upon his release Tuesday afternoon, officers arraigned him in Hudson City Court on the charges...
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fort Edward police chief takes guilty plea

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Albany City Court confirmed that retiring Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway had been sentenced to conditional discharge after taking a guilty plea in the case against himself and village Police Sergeant Dean Watkins earlier this year. Derway took a plea deal to one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree offering a false instrument, for allegedly reporting several hundred hours of overtime police training hours they did not work.
FORT EDWARD, NY
columbiapaper.com

Police are looking for information in Hudson shooting

HUDSON—A Hudson man suffered a bullet wound to the leg when he was shot during an argument the evening of July 3. Hudson Police say they received several calls reporting shots fired in the vicinity of Building #6, Hudson Terrace Apartments, 15 North Front Street, at 8:19 p.m. Patrols arrived two minutes later to discover that a silver 2021 Volkswagen SUV had been struck by a bullet.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, NY
County
Greene County, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Multiple police raids conducted in Poughkeepsie early Tuesday morning

POUGHKEEPSIE – Law enforcement from several federal, state, and local agencies conducted simultaneous pre-dawn raids at five locations on Tuesday in the City of Poughkeepsie. The New York State Police are handling the case that involved personnel from the FBI, ATF, the Ductchess County Sheriff’s Office, City of Poughkeepsie...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bagel Tycoon from Fishkill Headed to Prison

An entrepreneur from the Hudson Valley who made a fortune swindling prospective bagel store owners is headed to prison. Joseph Smith may share the same name as the founder of the Mormon church, but prosecutors say he's anything but a saint. The former Fishkill resident was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison and ordered to pay over $2 million in restitution after he was found guilty of fraud and tax evasion.
FISHKILL, NY
WNYT

Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Albany man

An Albany man is behind bars, facing drug charges. State police say 45-year-old Jahlaune Mitchell was stopped by a trooper on Western Avenue over the weekend. They say he was arrested after troopers found drugs on him. They didn’t say what specific drugs he was allegedly carrying, but he was...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Five people facing charges over stolen cars in Albany

Five people are under arrest, facing charges for possessing stolen cars in the city of Albany. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says deputies saw a gray Chevrolet Impala on First Street in Albany, which was reported stolen minutes earlier. They say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, two...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Mental Health Issues#Albany Medical Center#Felony Assault#Public Defender#Violent Crime#The Victim Statement
NEWS10 ABC

2 teens, 3 minors accused of stealing car in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two Albany teens are behind bars after police say they stole a car with their three underage friends on Monday. When Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies first tried to pull them over, the crew of five allegedly took off, sparking a search that pulled in officers from the Troy Police Department, the Green Island Police Department, and the Albany Police Department.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Weekend Troy assault under investigation

Troy police are investigating an assault. It happened on 3rd Street Sunday. When police got to the scene, they found a man with a cut on his face. Officers say he wouldn’t cooperate with them or the fire department, but eventually they convinced him to go to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Ex-Bagel Shop Owner From Fishkill Sentenced For $2M Scam

A former Hudson Valley resident is heading to federal prison for defrauding prospective franchisees of his bagel company. Joseph Smith, age 57, formerly of Fishkill in Dutchess County, was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty in February 2022 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion.
FISHKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Police: Man cut in the face after disturbance

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officers with the Troy Police Department responded to the area of 44 Third Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call reporting a disturbance. Upon arrival, police say, they found an adult man with a cut to his face. The subject was verbally...
TROY, NY
Lite 98.7

Police: Mayfield Dad Drowns After Jumping into Lake to Save His Son

Authorities are investigating after a Fulton county man lost his life while trying to save his child late last week. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers and other emergency personnel received a call at approximately 4:00pm on Friday, July 8, 2022 about “a man that went into the water and did not resurface.”
MAYFIELD, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

An Exchange Between Chris Mathiesen and Public Safety Commissioner Montagnino Over the Condition of the Saratoga Springs Police Department

[JK: The following is an exchange between former Public Safety Commissioner Chris Mathiesen and Montagnino prompted by Mathiesen’s recent email to the City Council.]. To say that there are 20 “unfilled slots” is a little inaccurate. Full staffing, as you know, is 80 sworn officers. From that number must be deducted seven who are currently in the Academy and therefore unavailable for actual service, on duty, for the City. From that number must also be deducted an additional five who will be starting training at the Academy later this month. Thus, 80 is reduced by 12 to 68. Of those, one has been on disability for years but yet continues on our books. That reduces the “net” number to 67. One of our officers is on “loan” to a DEA task force and has been for several years. That reduces the “net” number to 66. Another officer is currently assigned to the Police Academy as an instructor. That reduces our “net” number to 65. Just this week, an officer returned to service after a lengthy period of reserve military deployment. His absence from service here in the City had reduced our “net” number to 64. We have an officer out on Family Medical Leave. That reduces our “net” number to 63. We have only three or four truly “unfilled” slots at the present time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy