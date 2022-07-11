ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

1 dead, 1 injured in Helena shooting

By NBC Montana Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELENA, Mont. — Helena police have arrested Tony Louis Valez, 65, for deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide. Valez has been booked into the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Jail, according to police. Police responded to a call at the 800 block of Orange...

