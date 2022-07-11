1 dead, 1 injured in Helena shooting

The following is a press release from the Helena Police Department:. HELENA, Mont. - Police were called to the 800 block of Orange Ave for a report from a male that he shot at people inside his residence due to those people trying to assault him. A second 911 call was made by another individual in the same residence advising an adult female was shot. Police arrived on scene and immediately attended to a juvenile female that had sustained a gun shot wound. The juvenile female was transported to the hospital via ambulance and was later pronounced deceased. An adult female also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The adult female is currently at the hospital and in stable condition. Officers were able to gather information from parties involved in the incident and witnesses to the incident that indicated the male in the residence shot at an adult female and an adult male. The adult male did not suffer any injuries.

HELENA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO