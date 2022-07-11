ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Everywhere You Are: Retirement celebration!

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michelle is celebrating her retirement in a big way! Virginia...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVR-TV

Georgia's Stacey Abrams tries to one-up Gov. Brian Kemp in call for payments

Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers. She suggests Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams wants payments of $500 to married couples who file income taxes jointly, $375 for single people with dependents and $250 for single people without dependents. That's the same structure as a tax rebate paid this spring that Kemp championed. Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell mocked Abrams for "copycat proposals" of Kemp's ideas.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy