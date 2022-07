Dauphin County, PA — Seasonable temperatures will remain in place for the remainder of the work week with highs each day in the mid to upper 80s. Outside of an isolated shower this evening and tomorrow, it will be a stretch of mainly dry weather holding through at least the first half of the weekend. Plenty of great opportunities this week for outdoor plans or just sitting poolside as we enjoy some of the best weather that Summer has to offer here in Central PA!

