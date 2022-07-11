United States Postal Service holding 2 job fairs in East Tennessee

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WATE) — The United States Postal Service will host hiring fairs for two East Tennessee locations on Tuesday, July 12 in search of rural carrier associate and assisted rural carrier positions.

USPS hiring fair will be held at the Hawkins City American Job Center (107 E. Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857) between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT for positions at the Rogersville post office.

The other hiring fair will be held at the Lenoir City Post Office Annex Mobile Unit (501 Adessa Blvd., Ste. 240, Lenoir, TN 37771) between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT for positions at the Lenoir City post office.

The requirements to apply for the positions are as follow:

18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.

United States citizen or permanent resident.

Ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening.

If driving is part of the job, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record.

Current USPS workers will be on-site to assist the applicants with any questions. For more information, visit usps.com/careers.