Indiana State

Indiana man sentenced to federal prison for offenses related to investment scheme

 2 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana man was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison on Monday for wire fraud and money laundering. According to court documents, 55-year-old Anthony Leonard found investors for a variety of supposedly educational software products from 2013 to...

