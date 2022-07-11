Kent’s free Summer Concerts are back, and here’s the lineup

Kent’s annual Summer Concerts are back, and here’s the lineup.

Free concerts will be held during the summer at Morrill Meadows Park, Kent State and Lake Meridian Park.

“Super excited for this annual series of musical performances and live entertainment presented throughout the summer,” the city said.

Wednesday Picnic Performances

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th Street

Presented by Republic Services

July 13: Justin Roberts. Indie family music scene all-star and three-time GRAMMY nominee

July 20: Roberto the Magnificent. Gravity-defying juggling and hilarious physical stunts

July 27: Eric Buss. Innovative and high-energy comedy and magic

August 3: Joanie Leeds. Singer/songwriter has been compared to Sheryl Crow and Alanis…for kids

August 10: The Not-Its! Power-packed songs for kids and parents who love to rock

Wednesday Family Date Night at Kent Station

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way

July 13: Nite Wave. ‘80s New Wave

July 20: Darren Motamedy. Smooth jazz

July 27: Heart By Heart. All the favorite Heart hits featuring two original band members!

August 3: The Cory Wilds Band.Traditional rock, blues, and jazz

August 10: Santa Poco. Robust combination of rock, grunge, blues, and country

August 17: The Jewel Tones. Motown vocal trio

Thursdays at the Lake

7:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd Street

FREE shuttle from Fire Station 75 (15635 SE 272nd) to Lake Meridian, 5:45 to 9 p.m.

July 14: Incendio. Latin-based world-fusion with classical, jazz, rock, flamenco, Celtic, and even bluegrass influences

July 21: Waipuna. Hawaiian classics with fresh and contemporary energy

July 28: The West Coast Feed. An electrifying nine-piece band that sounds like a Bruno Mars and Bruce Springsteen dance party

August 4: Damn Tall Buildings . Bluegrass at heart, with swing, ragtime, and jazz influences

August 11: Urban Renewal Project . A big band that blurs boundaries between pop, soul, jazz, and hip-hop.

Learn more about specific performers and dates here.