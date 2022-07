I had to do a double-take. I had to hit rewind. For a split-second, I thought I’d imagined it, but no, it was right there, on tape: “Syracuse! Bang! Rock the house! Come on and help me turn it out!” I’d just bought Brand Nubian’s 1993 sophomore album In God We Trust — the one with “Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down,” the one that they recorded after Grand Puba had already left the group — from a discount cassette rack in Syracuse, New York. The album was something like seven years old by that point, and Brand Nubian had already broken up and reunited. I’d just bought the album because it was in ego trip’s Big Book Of Rap Lists and because I loved One For All. I was not expecting to hear the word “Syracuse.” Really, I’m never expecting to hear the word “Syracuse.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO