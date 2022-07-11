ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Former bank manager from Battle Ground charged with fraud, identity theft

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A former bank manager at a Wells Fargo in Battle Ground is accused of stealing more than $1 million from elderly customers, according to United...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

 

Big Country News

Former Manager of a Western Washington Wells Fargo Charged With Stealing Over $1 Million From Elderly Customers

SEATTLE - A 43-year-old former Wells Fargo bank manager from Battle Ground, Washington, was arrested Friday in Yakima on charges of Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identify Theft, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Brian Davie, a former branch manager at Wells Fargo, allegedly used unauthorized cash withdrawals, money transfers, and...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
