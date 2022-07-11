Former bank manager from Battle Ground charged with fraud, identity theft

Jackie Lynn Stevens gets 45 months on 15 counts related to Boring nursery theftsA Damascus bookkeeper was sentenced to more than three years in prison for embezzling more than half a million from a Boring-based nursery where she was hired to do third-party work. Jackie Lynn Stevens, 53, got 45 months on 12 counts of first-degree theft, one count of computer crime, first-degree forgery and identity theft. The sentencing was announced in late June by Judge Jeffrey Jones in Clackamas County Circuit Court. The embezzlement occurred at Jaycee Newman Inc., 13237 S.E. 312th Ave., a Boring-based specimen tree brokerage,...

DAMASCUS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO