Sheriff’s deputies search for hiker reported missing at Lake Jacomo near Blue Springs

Update: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday afternoon that the missing hiker was found dead. That story is posted here.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it was searching for a missing hiker near Blue Springs.

The search centered around a wooded area near Lake Jacomo, a freshwater reservoir about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said around 12:30 p.m. Monday in a tweet.

Boats, search and rescue dogs, park rangers and a drone were deployed to help the search.