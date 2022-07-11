ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Sheriff’s deputies search for hiker reported missing at Lake Jacomo near Blue Springs

By Sophia Belshe
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Update: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday afternoon that the missing hiker was found dead. That story is posted here.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it was searching for a missing hiker near Blue Springs.

The search centered around a wooded area near Lake Jacomo, a freshwater reservoir about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said around 12:30 p.m. Monday in a tweet.

Boats, search and rescue dogs, park rangers and a drone were deployed to help the search.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Large search party reportedly finds missing hiker at Lake Jacomo

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — The search is reportedly over at Lake Jacomo. On Monday, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté confirmed that an extensive search party was looking for a missing hiker at the freshwater reservoir near Blue Springs, Missouri. Officers have now confirmed that the hiker has been...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs, MO
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team
KMBC.com

Gladstone police looking for missing woman Tuesday

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The police chief of the Gladstone, Missouri Police Department says officers are currently searching for a missing woman. Chief Fred Farris says they are concerned for her safety. The Chief said the department is in the area of 60th and North Oak Trafficway looking for Wanda...
GLADSTONE, MO
The Kansas City Star

Crash following police chase in Kansas City leaves two drivers in critical condition

Two people were in critical condition Wednesday after a vehicle fled from police and later crashed into another car in Kansas City. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a silver Toyota RAV4 for a traffic violation near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue, but the driver sped away, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
825
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy