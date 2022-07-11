Boston Knowledge-Share Org Swipes-Right on Business Tech of Penn Mutual, Horsham

Penn Mutual, Horsham, has been recognized for the tech it brings to the underwriting process. Image via iStock.

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, Horsham, is a 2022 Insurance Technology Impact Award Winner. It received the honor from Aite-Novarica Group Insurance Technology Research Council out of Boston.

The Impact Awards represent the largest purely peer-juried awards in the industry. Winners are selected for their real-world business impact and their demonstration of the effective use of technology to meet business goals.

Penn Mutual was recognized for the use of data and analytics in its accelerated life insurance underwriting.

“Streamlining underwriting and providing efficient, effective digital environments to support the sales process have been an ongoing priority area for life insurers, and the pandemic only heightened the importance of these capabilities,” said Harry Huberty, Head of CIO Research at Aite-Novarica Group.

“Penn Mutual’s success in leveraging automation to support these needs is an excellent example of the ways in which insurers can utilize technology to enable greater sales volumes and create better customer experiences.”

Tom Harris, president of life insurance and annuities for Penn Mutual, said: “This award is a testament to our team’s innovation and commitment to supporting our financial professionals with tools and technologies that allow them to better focus on providing solutions for their clients.”