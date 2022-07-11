ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horsham, PA

Boston Knowledge-Share Org Swipes-Right on Business Tech of Penn Mutual, Horsham

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsIH9_0gbuiqsU00
Penn Mutual, Horsham, has been recognized for the tech it brings to the underwriting process.Image via iStock.

The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, Horsham, is a 2022 Insurance Technology Impact Award Winner. It received the honor from Aite-Novarica Group Insurance Technology Research Council out of Boston.

The Impact Awards represent the largest purely peer-juried awards in the industry. Winners are selected for their real-world business impact and their demonstration of the effective use of technology to meet business goals.

Penn Mutual was recognized for the use of data and analytics in its accelerated life insurance underwriting.

“Streamlining underwriting and providing efficient, effective digital environments to support the sales process have been an ongoing priority area for life insurers, and the pandemic only heightened the importance of these capabilities,” said Harry Huberty, Head of CIO Research at Aite-Novarica Group.

“Penn Mutual’s success in leveraging automation to support these needs is an excellent example of the ways in which insurers can utilize technology to enable greater sales volumes and create better customer experiences.”

Tom Harris, president of life insurance and annuities for Penn Mutual, said: “This award is a testament to our team’s innovation and commitment to supporting our financial professionals with tools and technologies that allow them to better focus on providing solutions for their clients.”

Penn Mutual’s accelerated life insurance underwriting capability was introduced in 2017 as part of an industry-leading, end-to-end digital client experience. The initiative has seen the company develop machine learning-enabled predictive models to improve automation, simplifying and accelerating the life insurance application experience. These models have helped reduce average policy issue time by 50 percent (to as little as a few hours) and supported a 28 percent sales growth without increasing underwriting staff levels.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Wells Fargo to Unhitch Its Banking Team from Ardmore Branch

A filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency indicates that the Wells Fargo Ardmore branch is being withdrawn. The West Lancaster Avenue site is exiting with another branch in Hammonton, N.J. Jeff Blumenthal generated reader interest when he brought the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
ARDMORE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Savings Passport Means Family Finances Need Not Falter When Funding Fun

The Montco Family Fun Savings Passport offers discounts on family friendly Montco experiences like this one at the Elmwood Park Zoo. As Summer 2022 continues to unfold, it has already shown one hallmark: It’s one of the most expensive vacation/leisure seasons in recent memory. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board, however, has relief. Its Family Fun Savings Passport opens the door to numerous discounts while inviting users to spend a night (or several) in a nearby hotel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Horsham, PA
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Starbucks Location Among 16 Stores Being Closed Nationwide As Chain Looks Towards Its Future

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Starbucks location is among 16 stores being shuttered nationwide as the coffee shop chain looks towards the company’s future. A spokesperson for Starbucks confirms to CBS3 that the location at 10th and Chestnut Streets will be closing as of July 31. Starbucks is closing 16 stores as it looks to its “next chapter of reinvention, creating safety, welcoming and kindness” for its stores. The store closure decisions are made on a number of factors, including employee complaints and concerns, as laid out in a memo sent to employees. As of Tuesday, the Starbucks spokesperson tells CBS3 that no additional closures are anticipated in the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

7 Tips To Find The Perfect Remote Job for You

Ever since the option became more prevalent during the worst of the pandemic, employees have been flocking to remote work. Per Forbes, interest in remote work rose by 556% last month (believed to be in part spurred by some harsh words from Elon Musk towards remote employees). But a remote job isn’t some magic fix. You need to get the right one to be happy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Minnesota-based Outdoor Living Supply acquires Norristown Brick for undisclosed price

Outdoor Living Supply, a Minnesota-based company that sells landscape accessories, outdoor lighting and bulk materials, has acquired Norristown Brick for an undisclosed price. Norristown Brick was founded in 1986 to sell masonry materials and "hardscaping," or manmade features used in landscape architecture. It serves commercial and residential customers in Montgomery County and the area and employs 13 full-time workers.
NORRISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn Mutual#Insurance Underwriting#Cio Research
MONTCO.Today

Montco’s Current Real Estate Development Teeter-Totter: Commercial Up, Residential Down

Seven Tower Bridge, Conshohocken, whose ongoing development boosted county CRE statistics for 2021. Montgomery County real estate had a 2021 boom, with more than two million square feet of development added to the books. The stats for the residential side were not as healthy; however, the general response to the data, especially in a still-COVID-affected market, is optimistic. Natalie Kostelni plotted the details in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Advocacy Organization Integrate for Good Receives Grant to Keep Its ‘Empowerment Lab’ Bubbling

Integrate for Good will use its Child Development Foundation grant to fund its guest speaker/mentorship program. Integrate for Good, the Creamery, Pa., nonprofit advocate for youth and adults with disabilities, received a $10,000 grant from the Child Development Foundation in Norristown. The organization is allocating the received funds to its Empowerment Lab program.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
BUCKSCO.Today

Once Storied and Majestic Lynnewood Hall Falls Into Disrepair

Crafty YouTube photographers and videographers have made the inside state of Lynnewood Hall in Elkins Park available for everybody to see. Lynnewood Hall, a once majestic 110-room residence located in Elkins Park in neighboring Montgomery County, has fallen into disrepair after being abandoned for 25 years, write Josie Adnitt and Chiara Fiorillo for the Mirror.
ELKINS PARK, PA
MONTCO.Today

Reknown Chef Marc Vetri Opens Bryn Mawr Steakhouse, Showcases Both Culinary and Visual Arts

In checking ingredients, the chefs at Fiore Rosso find no beefs with its quality.Image via Fiore Rosso at Facebook. Chef Marc Vetri and his business partner Jeff Benjamin, having well established themselves in the Phila. dining scene, now bring their eccellente culinary reputations to Bryn Mawr, with Fiore Rosso. Michael Klein, The Philadelphia Inquirer, plated the details on this new Italian steakhouse in Montgomery County.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy