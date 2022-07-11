ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Apply for Camp Ripley archery hunts in Little Falls by Aug. 19

By Staff Report
swnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunters can apply for the fall archery deer hunt at Camp Ripley near Little Falls through Aug. 19. This year, the three-day hunt will happen on Oct. 28-30 (application code 668). A total of 2,500 permits will be made available. The bag limit is two and bonus permits may...

www.swnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Longest fishing pier in Minnesota

STAPLES, Minn. — Looking to do some fishing this summer but don't have a boat?. Don't sweat it... we know a place where there is PLENTY of room to wet a line, without being elbow to elbow with fellow anglers. This installment of KARE in the Air takes us...
STAPLES, MN
B105

West Of Duluth Is A Private Peninsula Home On Bay Lake In Minnesota

Every year I would travel west to the Brainerd area to visit my aunt. I was always in awe of all the beautiful homes on lakes in the area. There is a beautiful home that is on its own private peninsula on Bay Lake at 14430 Godfrey Trail in Deerwood, Minnesota. The Bay retreat home is listed at $4.2 million.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Little Falls, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Horse Ranch Holding Events to Help the Community

Gabriel’s Home is a horse rescue ranch in Brainerd that started in 2020. They take in horses that are in very rough shape and rehabilitate them. They also use them to help veterans with PTSD and those with disabilities. Gabriel’s Home first started out as a blog to take...
BRAINERD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crow Wing County Crash

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Cloud woman has died after a crash in Crow Wing County. According to the crash report, 88-year-old Anita Haller died when her car was hit while driving across Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes just before 9:30 Saturday morning. Haller’s 21-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Ripley#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fishing License#Dnr
streetfoodblog.com

New Thai/Asian restaurant to open in Crosby – Brainerd Dispatch

CROSBY — A brand new restaurant, known as Drunken Noodle, will likely be a part of the Cuyuna Vary choices in a renovated constructing on Crosby’s Most important Avenue. The enterprise companions of 30 West Most important LLC, homeowners of the Crosby Lofts and Rafferty’s constructing introduced the signing of a lease in a brand new constructing with Thamrong “Keng” Dechawuth, proprietor of Thai eating places the Drunken Noodle in Fargo, North Dakota, and Tara Thai in Bemidji.
CROSBY, MN
Bring Me The News

2 dead in separate Minnesota crashes at the weekend

Two people died in separate Minnesota crashes Saturday morning. Both crashes happened within an hour of each other in Crow Wing and Kandiyohi counties, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 88-year-old dies in Crow Wing County. An 88-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Pequot Lakes. A...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

First Responder Alert Stickers Being Handed Out In Stearns County

(KNSI) – Law enforcement agencies across Stearns County are teaming up for a notification program. Stickers are available that can be placed on the front door or a prominent window alerting first responders and other public safety officials about a special needs occupant at the home or apartment. There are different stickers for a range of conditions and diseases, which are free to the public.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Eagle Bend woman killed in head-on crash near Little Falls

(Little Falls MN-) A 79-year-old woman from Eagle Bend is dead after a traffic crash in Morrison County during the noon hour Tuesday. The state patrol says the woman was traveling eastbound on Highway 27, about five miles west of Little Falls, when a westbound Jeep crossed the centerline and struck her car head-on. Her name has not yet been released. The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Logan Klooster of Ankeny Iowa was taken to the Little Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Kendall: St. Cloud Had a Street Racing Problem

The street racing problem in the Twin Cities was also problem in St. Cloud. That according to Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall. She says the problem spawned out of the pandemic in St. Cloud but says it is "tightened up" in St. Cloud thanks to efforts from the St. Cloud PD.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. She has been identified as...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Harley Davidson Stolen In Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- Police are asking for your help to find a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the 2011 Street Glide bike was taken sometime between Saturday evening at Tuesday evening from a home near Shamineau Lake in Northwest Morrison County. The motorcycle is red...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An ATV crash in Morrison County near Buckman has claimed the life of a four-year-old boy. The Sheriff’s Office says the boy from Pierz was the one operating the ATV and had a six-year-old boy as a passenger at the time of the crash, which happened on Tuesday afternoon.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Lane Closures Planned for Stearns County Road 75

WAITE PARK -- Traffic delays are expected for the next few days along a busy commuter corridor in central Minnesota. The Stearns County Highway Department is notifying drivers of lane closures on County Road 75. Crews will be putting down pavement markings between 28th Avenue in Waite Park out to...
WAITE PARK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy