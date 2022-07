TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former sergeant with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty on Tuesday to violating the civil rights to a detainee who was restrained. David Yager 29, admitted during the plea hearing that on Feb 28, 2021, while he was acting as a sergeant in the Van Zandt County Jail, he repeatedly punched a restrained detainee in the chest with a taser, which he also deployed on the detainee, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Yager admitted that his actions injured the detainee, and that he used force despite knowing there was no legitimate law enforcement need to use force. He said the hit the detainee out of anger, according to the statement from the USDOJ.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO