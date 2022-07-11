Gas prices: Phoenix station selling fuel for $3.99 per gallon

A taco truck is moving into a new location.Xavier Crook/Unsplash. Anyone who has set foot in metro Phoenix knows of the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants. And while there is an establishment seemingly on every street corner, some of the best Mexican options are not found in traditional brick-and-mortar locations, but instead in pop-ups and taco trucks. Whether these locations force the vendors to focus specifically on one or two things is what helps them thrive in providing delicious flavors, or it’s the exclusivity that makes it popular, many of these food-slinging truck owners create a cult-like following for their food. And now, one local food truck has decided to make the leap from truck to building, in hopes of making it easier for more customers to enjoy their food.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO