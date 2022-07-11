ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Gas prices: Phoenix station selling fuel for $3.99 per gallon

By Nicole Garcia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Gas prices continue their downward trend and one Valley gas station is taking things a step further. CK Food Mart is located at 20th Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix. The owners of the gas station first lowered gas prices last month, charging $4.99 per gallon when the average...

Gas prices continue to drop in Phoenix

Here's what you need to know about small claims court in Arizona. Arizona's Family's "On Your Side" podcast is breaking down a popular legal option to settle smaller disputes among people or businesses. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The mayor says the tornado destroyed 75 percent of the town, and...
Popular Mexican Taco Truck Opening Local Restaurant

A taco truck is moving into a new location.Xavier Crook/Unsplash. Anyone who has set foot in metro Phoenix knows of the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants. And while there is an establishment seemingly on every street corner, some of the best Mexican options are not found in traditional brick-and-mortar locations, but instead in pop-ups and taco trucks. Whether these locations force the vendors to focus specifically on one or two things is what helps them thrive in providing delicious flavors, or it’s the exclusivity that makes it popular, many of these food-slinging truck owners create a cult-like following for their food. And now, one local food truck has decided to make the leap from truck to building, in hopes of making it easier for more customers to enjoy their food.
SRP customers break wattage record on hottest day of 2022

PHOENIX — Customers of utility company Salt River Project (SRP) broke a record Monday, on the hottest day of 2022, so far. SRP delivered an estimated retail peak demand of 7,620 megawatts, according to SRP. The previous record set on July 12, 2020 was 7,615 megawatts. Yesterday’s record topped...
APS offering Cool Rewards program to save on peak hour electricity costs

PHOENIX - APS is offering its customers a special program aimed at saving them money on their electric bills, and it helps the company save stress on the grid, especially on high-demand days. The program is called Cool Rewards. If you register, you join thousands of others in the program...
Arizona Grocery Store Chain Breaks Super 'Sweet' World Record

An Arizona-based grocery chain has broken a Guinness World Record. ABC 15 reported that Bashas' officially broke the record for the world's largest doughnut mosaic. According to Bashas' officials, the chain started preparing to break the world record on Monday by cutting, frying, and packaging the 14,000 doughnuts that were used. The mosaic was a whopping 900-square-foot recreation of the Bashas' 90th anniversary logo.
US Merchants becomes latest business to acquire space in Glendale

PHOENIX — Another commercial real estate development is taking shape in the Loop 303 corridor as U.S. Merchants acquired a new industrial facility in Glendale. The facility is a 637,040-square-foot space near Reems Road and Northern Avenue south of Northern Parkway and north of Luke Air Force Base. The...
How to prepare to buy your first home in the Valley

PHOENIX — The housing market is cooling down, and it's putting fear in a lot of people. But financial experts say now is the time to buy - especially in Phoenix. “It's getting back to normal, and I think that's a healthy good place to be it feels way more steady,” said personal finance expert Rachel Cruze.
Valley housing market dashing toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market last week predicted that the entire region could see a balanced market – with supply meeting demand – by September. Buckeye is almost there, according to the Cromford Report, and likely will be the first to achieve...
New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant that Requires a Waiver is Opening

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. If the summer wasn’t hot enough for you, your mouth is about to experience a new level of spice. At least that is what a new spicy chicken sandwich restaurant is hoping for as it brings its sauce and its specialty ingredients to town. For crispy chicken sandwich lovers, this should be fantastic news.
Guest hits $521,437 jackpot at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley

A lucky guest at Desert Diamond Casino West Valley had a very happy Independence Day when they won a $521,437 grand progressive jackpot on July 4, 2022. The guest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Diamond when they won the massive jackpot. The lucky guest will join the...
Sunset Point Rest Area Closed Starting July 11th

Beginning Monday, July 11, the Arizona Department of Transportation will renovate and upgrade facilities at the Sunset Point Rest Area along Interstate 17 at milepost 252 north of Phoenix. The rest area will be closed to travelers for several months while the improvement project is underway. The project will upgrade...
Unidentified upside down body found in Phoenix lake is believed to be a man

PHOENIX - A body was recovered from a small lake in Phoenix near I-17 and Cactus Road on the afternoon of Monday, July 11, authorities say. "Officers responded to a body upside down in a lake near Biltmore Drive and Laurel Lane. When officers arrived they located a deceased person in the water," Phoenix Police said.
Man charged with burglary at Casa Grande synagogue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly burglarized a synagogue in Casa Grande a few weeks ago. Casa Grande police arrested Kevin Helsel, a resident of the city, on Tuesday, July 11. He faces charges of burglary, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woman accidentally shot in South Phoenix, suspect flees with the gun

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are looking for a man who accidentally shot a woman outside of her home in South Phoenix Wednesday morning. Police said that the shooting took place around 12:45 a.m. when an adult female was "accidentally shot" once by someone she knew. According to reports, the...
Tempe suspects sought in robbery, shooting

Tempe Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing and shooting someone on May 17. Police released a photo of the getaway car, an older model, silver or gold Jeep Grand Cherokee. Anyone with information is asked to call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.
Toddler alone left for hours in Surprise pool, fire crews say

For many going into outer space is a dream, but for Dr. Phil Chapman, it was his lifelong mission. Trial underway for Paradise Valley dentist accused of killing wife. A Paradise Valley dentist is now on trial because prosecutors say he killed his wife during a 2016 safari for his mistress and insurance money.
