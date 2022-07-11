ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week at the Lincoln Theater

By Christina Belknap
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many great things happening at The Lincoln this weekend and into next week! You can still catch the film comedy “Phantom of the Open” about the world’s worst golfer starring Mark Rylance (Don’t Look Up). And you won’t want to miss Jodie Comer’s spectacular performance in the National...

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Gregory Itzin, '24' and 'The Mentalist' Actor, Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, perhaps best known for playing the evil President Charles Logan on Fox's 24, has died. He was 74. The actor's rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Itzin passed away on Friday after complications during an emergency surgery. Jon Cassar, executive producer of 24, was one of the...
Bernadette Peters bites back at Broadway Barks protesters

The situation in Shubert Alley on Saturday afternoon got pretty ruff.  As actress Bernadette Peters was onstage in the Theater District between 44th and 45th Streets promoting her pet adoption charity Broadway Barks, the annual event was interrupted by angry protesters shouting “animal abuse.” “Excuse me,” the Tony Award-winning star of such shows as “Gypsy” and “Hello, Dolly!” shouted back. “You are stomping on the chances of the animals here from being adopted!” One onlooker in the packed crowd told The Post it was “a ruckus,” and video shows attendees yelling “get out!,” as interlopers holding megaphones, who were protesting Broadway Barks’ connection to the Humane Society of New York, are dragged off by security guards.  Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998, the organization’s website says it was created to “promote the adoption of shelter animals.” The Humane Society of New York, meanwhile, states it is responsible for “caring for animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes.” As banners were raised and snatched away, “Music Man” star Sutton Foster stood onstage grimacing with her pup. Her co-star Hugh Jackman and Billy Crystal from “Mr. Saturday Night” also made appearances. 
Lea Michele Is the Greatest Star: Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ Tickets Surging Above $2,500

Looking to be among the first to hear Lea Michele’s dulcet tones take on the legend of Fanny Brice? Not to rain on your parade, but a seat to the “Glee” alum’s opening night in Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl” could set you back anywhere from a few hundred bucks to a couple thousand big ones. The price of admission has skyrocketed in the wake of news that Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in the beloved musical.
Jodie Comer
Mark Rylance
Frances Perkins
Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
'Chicago' Is About You, Not Roxie — That’s Why It Works

20 years ago Chicago won six Academy Awards including best picture. The Musical film was based on stage musical from 1975, which was based on a film from 1927, which was based on a play from 1926… confusing I know. Set in 1920s Chicago, every version of the story follows a Roxie Hart that murders a man and has her husband pay exorbitant amounts of money for legal defense that turns her into a criminal celebrity and results in her attaining a not-guilty verdict.
Netflix's 13: The Musical Trailer Adds Debra Messing And Rhea Perlman To The Broadway Musical

Movie musicals have been around for decades, and the genre has been experiencing a bit of a renaissance. 2021 was chock-full of these projects, with beloved stage productions being adapted for film. Netflix got in on the fun projects like The Prom and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...BOOM!, and now that trend is continuing. And the first trailer for 13: The Musical adds Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman to the Broadway musical.
Cheyenne Jackson joins 'Into the Woods' cast on Broadway

July 13 (UPI) -- Cheyenne Jackson will star as The Wolf and Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods from July 24 through August 2 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. The Call Me Kat actor is replacing Gavin Creel, who will return to his roles on August 6. Creel will be in residence at The O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference performing Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.
