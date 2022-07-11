ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cash reward offered for information on deadly double shooting

By Stephen Borowy
Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for your help solving a double homicide in Flint. On Monday, Dec....

fox2detroit.com

3-year-old girl shoots self with mother's handgun outside Flint gas station

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 3-year-old child got ahold of an unsecured gun and shot herself Friday in Flint, police said. Police said the child and an older sibling were left inside a vehicle outside the Sunoco in the 1300 block of Court Street around 5 p.m. while her mother went inside. The girl found her mother's upholstered handgun inside the vehicle and shot herself in the hand.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After Fatal Detroit Shooting In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after video footage captured a fatal shooting that happened on a Detroit sidewalk in broad daylight. The incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. on July 11 in the 19300 block of W. Warren. 🟢FATAL SHOOTING🟢Where: 19300 block of W. WarrenWhen: 7/11 around 2:40PMWe're looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting caught on Project Green Light cameras. A man in his 40s was killed. Anyone with info is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/AqM2XPlEjr — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 11, 2022 Police are looking for the suspect after the fatal shooting was caught on Project Green Light cameras. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was killed. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Twp Police searching for suspect of armed robbery

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township Police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a gas station. It happened on July 10 about 10:08 p.m. at the BP gas station at 4480 State Street. A person walked into the store, walking past a few...
The Saginaw News

Armed robber targets Saginaw-area businesses in recent days

SAGINAW, MI — A string of Saginaw-area businesses have been targeted by an armed robber who remains at large. The first robbery occurred about 7 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at the Family Dollar at 1908 S. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw. A balaclava-wearing man walked into the store, approached employees, and displayed a gun tucked into his waistband as he demanded money, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow.
SAGINAW, MI
WWJ News Radio

Man trying to steal car outside Detroit gas station shot several times; police seek info

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are trying to gain more information from the public after a man was shot several times while he tried to steal a car outside a Detroit gas station. According to the Detroit Police Department. the incident happened on Tuesday, July 5, at approximately 4:05 a.m. in the parking lot of a gas station located in the 19300 block of W. Seven Mile Rd.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police looking for man connected to Monday’s fatal shooting

DETROIT – A man was fatally shot Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side. The Detroit Police Department tweeted surveillance video caught on a Project Green Light camera near West Warren Avenue of the suspect that ran away from the crime scene around 2:40 p.m. According to officials, the...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Mother charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots herself in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint mother is facing child abuse and weapons charges after police say her 3-year-old daughter got a hold of a handgun and shot herself in the hand. The shooting incident happened before 5 p.m. Friday outside the Sunoco gas station on Court Street. Michigan State...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Police Investigate Body Found Inside Burned Motor Home in Saginaw

A body was found Monday afternoon inside a burning motor home parked behind a former restaurant in Saginaw. Firefighters responded to the fire just before 2:00 p.m. behind the former King Fish and More restaurant, at 1202 North Washington, after someone called to report it. Once the fire was out, a man’s body was found inside.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Toddler Gets Mom’s Handgun, Wounded by Gun Discharge

A 29-year-old Flint woman was arrested Friday, July 8 after her three-year-old daughter accidentally shot herself with a handgun. State police say the child was left in her mother’s vehicle with an older sibling at a Sunoco gas station in the 1300 block of Court St. The girl took a loaded and unholstered handgun and discharged the weapon. The bullet struck her hand. The woman took the girl to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan woman’s death ruled murder-suicide, victim’s daughter claims suspect ‘capable of evil’

SOUTHFIELD, MI — Investigators here ruled the death of 63-year-old Patrese Sayas a murder-suicide, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Police initially believed she died of natural causes in her Southfield home after she was discovered there Thursday, July 7, but that changed after both an autopsy revealed bullet fragments in her head and her husband was discovered dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Detroit parking garage, the report stated.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

