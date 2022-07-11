ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: Joe’s Journal politics

I enjoy reading the Boothbay Register, including Joe’s Journal. However, when Joe wanders into political commentary (Re: June 30, Halftime in America) that often points out the glaring issue may have with journalism today: More to the story that is never told or reported. Joe did...

POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
POTUS
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: ‘Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States’

From Big Lie to Big Rip-off: The Trump campaign’s fundraising tactics are in the spotlight this week after the January 6th hearings exposed a fake “Official Election Defense Fund” that raised $250 million to pay for legal fees to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, host of ‘Mea Culpa,’ and principal at Crisis-X, tells Michael Steele that Trump is a “menace.” “It’s sad to see that there are so many people out there that have so much faith in him, after they see exactly what is going on.”June 18, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says 'amnesty' a 'nonstarter' if he becomes speaker

Efforts aimed at offering “amnesty” to immigrants would be a “nonstarter” in a Republican-led House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Wednesday amid reports that the Senate is considering such measures. McCarthy, widely viewed as the front-runner to become speaker if the GOP reclaims the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
MSNBC

Rep. Eric Swalwell warns not to expect much from Bannon's testimony

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has said he’s willing to testify in front of the January 6th committee now that former president Donald Trump has waived his claims of executive privilege. Rep. Eric Swalwell warns the committee to proceed with caution when dealing with Bannon. He explains why on American Voices with Alicia Menendez.July 11, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Donald Trump isn’t interested in our democracy.”

On Friday, Donald Trump made his first public remarks since the Jan. 6 hearings began and called out Mike Pence and Bill Barr for not following through with his scheme to overturn the election. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett isn’t surprised. “Donald Trump is not interested in our democracy,” she tells Sam Stein. “He’s interested in power…and creating a slush fund from the Big Lie for his own monetary gain so of course he’s not going to be upset about that.” Yet, Trump remains a force in the GOP. He’s still the most popular figure in the Republican Party and Rep. Plaskett notes that many on the right will “do anything to stay in the good graces of Donald Trump and stay in the good graces of what they call the base, many of whom have white supremacist, racist, anti-semitic, anti-American sentiments.”June 19, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

Millions of Americans have been watching the Jan. 6 hearings, and most now think Donald Trump should be prosecuted for plotting to overturn the 2020 election results, according to new polling. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to heat up as Trump’s former White House counsel is set to testify before the panel. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman to break down some of the key moments from past hearings.July 7, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
The Atlantic

The People v. Donald Trump

From the moment the attack on the Capitol began, on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump’s moral culpability was clear. That mob would never have assembled on the National Mall but for Trump’s decision to relentlessly lie about the results of the 2020 election. His legal culpability, however, was...
POTUS
MSNBC

Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes may “plead out” and become a Jan. 6 probe cooperating witness legal expert Glenn Kirschner says. Kirschner and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes also join Joy Reid to discuss the January 6th committee finally hearing from the man who had a front-row seat to Donald Trump's effort to steal the election--Pat Cipollone, former White House Counsel.July 9, 2022.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Republicans' Worst-Case Scenario for the Midterms

The Republicans are heading into November's midterms with high hopes they will manage to flip enough seats in the House and the Senate to regain control of both chambers. Historically, the party in the White House almost always sees losses in the midterm elections, especially the first one they encounter.
NFL
The Atlantic

Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?

In the last few minutes of today’s January 6 committee hearing, Representative Liz Cheney presented evidence of possible witness intimidation. Several witnesses, she reported, had received messages from shadowy persons purportedly close to former President Donald Trump that implicitly warned of consequences to follow if those witnesses told the truth about his conduct.
CONGRESS & COURTS

