ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

COVID-19: Taylor County adds 204 cases Monday, active cases above 1,000

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District reported Monday 204 new cases of COVID-19, the most new cases reported in one day since 213 on Feb. 3.

Of the 204 new cases Monday, 90 were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Monday totaled 1,060 (307 PCR tests and 753 antigen tests), compared to 889 Friday and 756 the week previous. It is the highest active case count since Feb. 24, when 1,081 active cases were reported.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 1.44% Saturday, compared to 1.56% Friday and 2.34% Thursday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Saturday had 12 COVID-19 inpatients, two fewer than reported Friday. In the previous 24 hours, there were two COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Brown County added 100 cases last week

BROWNWOOD – Brown County health officials reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Friday.

The percentage of county residents aged 6 months and older who are fully vaccinated is 42.05%, compared to 42.02% in the previous report.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County as of Friday were:

  • Total positive: 11,825
  • Total negative: 10,559
  • Cases confirmed by PCR test: 4,938
  • Cases confirmed by antigen test: 6,887
  • Deaths: 253
  • Average age of deceased: 68

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Monday data): New cases, 204; PCR cases, 13,514; active PCR cases, 307; total antigen probable cases, 23,134; total active antigen cases, 753; total PCR recoveries, 13,551; total antigen recoveries, 22,028; Total deaths, 646.

Texas (updated Monday): Total cases, 5,900,793; New cases, 8,757; Hospitalized, 2,962; Fatalities, 87,276; New fatalities, 3; Total tests, 67,781,966.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Sunday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 1; Callahan, 0; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 0; Eastland, 1; Erath, 3; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 1; Howard, 0; Jones, 5; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 2; Runnels, 1; Scurry, 4; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 0.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Friday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 7; Inmate cases – active, 3, medical isolation, 3.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 6; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 1; Inmate cases – active, 1, medical isolation, 1.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.

More: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 92 cases Friday

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: COVID-19: Taylor County adds 204 cases Monday, active cases above 1,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown County, TX
Health
City
Eastland, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
County
Taylor County, TX
Brown County, TX
Coronavirus
Taylor County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
City
Haskell, TX
City
Breckenridge, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Throckmorton, TX
City
Stonewall, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Brown County, TX
Government
Abilene, TX
Health
County
Brown County, TX
Abilene, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
Taylor County, TX
Health
BigCountryHomepage

VIDEO: Grass fire burns in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire burned in south Abilene Monday afternoon. The fire took place off Maple Street and Industrial Blvd, igniting around 4:00 p.m. Monday near the Maxwell Golf Course. First responders were shutting down roads in the area as fire fighting efforts were underway. Several homes are potentially threatened by the […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Brownwood Brown County#Pcr
BigCountryHomepage

‘Be patient, be kind’: Former co-worker says poor treatment of fast food workers may have caused Abilene man to ‘explode’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Days after a video of an Abilene Long John Slivers employee throwing ice into a customer’s car during a dispute went viral, his former co-worker wrote a letter describing the ‘high stress environment’ that could have led to the ordeal. This co-worker, who wished to remain anonymous, says he has been […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Lone Star 1280

Here are the 10 Buc-ee’s Locations Closest to Abilene, Texas

Here in Texas, we passionately (and sometimes, obnoxiously) show our pride in the things we love almost as much as our own moms and Buc-ee's is totally one of those things. However, for those of us in West Texas, we don't get to experience the awesomeness of Buc-ee's as much as we'd like because of the distance to the closest location.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Standoff between law enforcement, shooting suspect in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A standoff is currently underway between law enforcement and a shooting suspect in Callahan County. Authorities say suspect Montel McKinley is currently barricaded inside a mobile home on Cherry Street near County Road 120. Members of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, the Clyde Police Department, and the Texas Department of […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Sheriff’s Office: All 3 suspects involved in Merkel vehicle theft, high-speed chase were juveniles

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All three suspects accused of stealing a vehicle from the Merkel Football field then getting arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash are juveniles. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms the identities of the three suspects will not be released because of their age. Investigators say the juveniles […]
MERKEL, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy