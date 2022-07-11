This Just In: Online voting, and a sexual assault investigation on Block Island

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal, back from a week away. Vacation is great, but there's no place better than Rhode Island in summer, as we all know.

Ready or not, Rhode Island is moving into an age of online voting. A measure passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Dan McKee requires Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (who is campaigning to unseat McKee as governor), to choose an online ballot delivery-and-return system that meets certain cybersecurity standards. The provision was pitched by supporters – including a company that offers a cloud-based voting platform – as a way to help enfranchise eligible voters who are overseas, or have certain disabilities. But others, including some who have advocated in the past for making voting easier, are warning that risks of the system being hacked are too great, and are urging Gorbea to move cautiously.

A 12-acre cemetery in Cranston, which dates back to before the Civil War, has become a deplorable dumping ground that families are reluctant to visit. Twice in recent years the city has performed significant cleanups of the privately owned cemetery, but the trash just returns, worse than before. Wheeler Cowperthwaite has the sad story of Oakland Cemetery.

The interim police chief on Block Island is scheduled to address the Town Council tonight amid a state police investigation of an alleged July 4 sexual assault.

The Rhode Island Department of Health is not reporting any coronavirus data today because it is performing "routine database maintenance." Through Friday, the state had reported an average of 222 new cases a day over the previous seven days, down 20% from a week ago and down 15% from two weeks ago (though holiday reporting anomalies might have contributed to that decline). There were 65 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, with fewer than five in intensive care.

Mental health in children and teens is increasingly being described as a national crisis. A new documentary, with Ken Burns as executive producer, focuses on the problem through the eyes of 20 young people from across the country, including a girl from Portsmouth.

Police have identified the two teenagers who were killed in a crash last week in Foster.

When I see the word "heritage days," my mind turns to people wearing colonial-style dress and demonstrating how candles used to be made. So when I saw the Worcester Red Sox were holding a "PawSox Heritage Days" event this past weekend, I suddenly felt much older.

If there's a local restaurant you've been meaning to try, this is the time to do it. Providence Restaurant Weeks returned yesterday and continue through July 23.

And finally, who doesn't love a good top 10 list? Eric Rueb has a good one here, focusing on the high-school sports coaches who had the most impressive careers as players.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.