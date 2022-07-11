ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

This Just In: Online voting, and a sexual assault investigation on Block Island

By Michael McDermott, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAMtf_0gbuhquh00

Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal, back from a week away. Vacation is great, but there's no place better than Rhode Island in summer, as we all know.

Ready or not, Rhode Island is moving into an age of online voting. A measure passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Dan McKee requires Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (who is campaigning to unseat McKee as governor), to choose an online ballot delivery-and-return system that meets certain cybersecurity standards. The provision was pitched by supporters – including a company that offers a cloud-based voting platform – as a way to help enfranchise eligible voters who are overseas, or have certain disabilities. But others, including some who have advocated in the past for making voting easier, are warning that risks of the system being hacked are too great, and are urging Gorbea to move cautiously.

A 12-acre cemetery in Cranston, which dates back to before the Civil War, has become a deplorable dumping ground that families are reluctant to visit. Twice in recent years the city has performed significant cleanups of the privately owned cemetery, but the trash just returns, worse than before. Wheeler Cowperthwaite has the sad story of Oakland Cemetery.

The interim police chief on Block Island is scheduled to address the Town Council tonight amid a state police investigation of an alleged July 4 sexual assault.

The Rhode Island Department of Health is not reporting any coronavirus data today because it is performing "routine database maintenance." Through Friday, the state had reported an average of 222 new cases a day over the previous seven days, down 20% from a week ago and down 15% from two weeks ago (though holiday reporting anomalies might have contributed to that decline). There were 65 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, with fewer than five in intensive care.

Mental health in children and teens is increasingly being described as a national crisis. A new documentary, with Ken Burns as executive producer, focuses on the problem through the eyes of 20 young people from across the country, including a girl from Portsmouth.

Police have identified the two teenagers who were killed in a crash last week in Foster.

When I see the word "heritage days," my mind turns to people wearing colonial-style dress and demonstrating how candles used to be made. So when I saw the Worcester Red Sox were holding a "PawSox Heritage Days" event this past weekend, I suddenly felt much older.

If there's a local restaurant you've been meaning to try, this is the time to do it. Providence Restaurant Weeks returned yesterday and continue through July 23.

And finally, who doesn't love a good top 10 list? Eric Rueb has a good one here, focusing on the high-school sports coaches who had the most impressive careers as players.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
City
Cranston, RI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Burns
Person
Nellie Gorbea
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy